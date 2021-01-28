CUSportsNation - Feasible path back into the fold exists for 2022 ATH Anthony Costanzo

Palmer Ridge's Anthony Costanzo was Colorado's first Class of 2022 commit, pledging to the Buffs in November of 2019, a time when the Mel Tucker era looked safe and sound heading into the immediate future.

That said, Darrin Chiaverini has remained in good contact with him and the Buffs have been sending hi a boatload of graphics of late, dating back to last summer and fall.

At the end of the day, Costanzo's original offer from the Tucker era has not officially been updated to reflect a current scholarship opportunity to play for CU under Dorrell.

UNLV came knocking with an offer recently and Costanzo has held one from Colorado State for some time, as well.

Dudley has since signed with Boise State and Nelson has done the same with Fresno State. Costanzo, a year behind his Centennial State peers, is still in the middle of an open recruitment.

By March of 2020, after the dust had settled following Tucker's departure for Michigan State and Karl Dorrell 's takeover in Boulder, Costanzo had opted to back off his verbal commitment, joining 2021 Palmer Ridge teammate Kaden Dudley and Vista Peak Prep's Braylen Nelson in doing so.

Why are these Edits of Anthony from CU Boulder ( University of Colorado Boulder) soooooo perfect!!!! 💯 We love getting love from these coaches. @CUBoulder @CoachChev6 #bouldercolorado #cubuffs #PalmerRidgeHighschool #TeamFullGorilla #GroundUp #SixZero #usafootball #cubuffs pic.twitter.com/1X4YCVVHcC

"I've been in contact with 'coach Chev' more than anything, but I hear from Colorado almost every week," he said. "He wants me to play wide receiver for him. As far as I know, it's still up in the air as far as what position they want me to play (but) rejoining CU is a very possible chance in the future."

This past fall, Costanzo had 18 catches for 347 yards and seven scores for Palmer Ridge, which advanced to the CHSAA Class 4A state title game last fall, losing to Loveland.

Seems like a re-offer for the 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete may be in the cards before all is said and done.

Through multiple coaching administrations over the past few years, the Buffs have made an effort (suffice to say a more concentrated one under Dorrell) to land in-state prospects.

Chiaverini himself, in addition to his normal recruiting stomping grounds of southern California and the Dallas, Texas metro area, is no stranger to looking for in-state wide receivers, with Chase Penry and Dimitri Stanley being recent examples.

The Buffs are of course still calibrating their boards for the 2022 cycle as 2021's traditional signing period comes around, and whether Costanzo becomes a big enough blip on the radar to warrant being re-offered remains to be seen.

But as of right now, Chiaverini appears to be laying the groundwork for just that to happen. And Costanzo certainly has taken notice of what kind of program he'd be entering, should everything hash out that way, given CU's solid 2020 campaign.

"I was definitely surprised, for sure, and I was impressed by what they did (last) year, trying to prove everyone wrong," Costanzo said. "I think they're on the right track after what they did (in 2020)."