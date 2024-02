Colorado’s defense held it back in many ways in Deion Sanders’ first season as head coach, finishing as one of the worst units in America. The Buffs struggled especially up front, failing to provide much resistance against the run while getting little pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Heading into the spring, the Buffs will have some familiar faces back on defense, but will have plenty of new ones as well. One of those new faces is defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, who was recently hired for his first coordinator job after spending the last eight years helping to build the Cincinnati Bengals’ secondary.

Let’s take a look at what Livingston is working with in Boulder with the spring transfer window still to come.