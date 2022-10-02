Following his team's 43-20 loss Saturday night at Arizona, Colorado coach Karl Dorrell spoke with the assembled media about his team's offensive performance, its defensive woes, Anthony Hankerson's eye-opening day and whether he believes he'll coach the Buffs again after they fell to 0-5 heading into an off week.

Below is a transcript of that press conference.

Opening statement:

“I thought the offense had some spurts of doing some positive things. I was encouraged by that. Unfortunately, that last series we had a chance to score. It wasn't making any difference in the games in terms of where that was at the time in the fourth quarter, but it would have been nice to finish that drive and have a chance to put some points on the board. I do think the young quarterback is getting better. We’ve got to continue to grow within our offense, that side of it, in terms of the younger receivers, backs, tight ends. All of them are young. We’ve just got to find a way to continue to work on improving and getting more production, particularly in the passing game. We need to get more production in that standpoint. The other side, the flip side of that is that was a very challenging offense and that quarterback, we didn't slow him down. We didn't slow him down at all. He had a lot of yards. He had six touchdown passes. We struggled on that side. We did struggle with trying to get him down in a whatever, whatever it could be, runs or passes. We just have a tremendous amount of work. We're working hard in practice. We're working hard and we're trying to improve the fundamentals and things that we do. It's just not showing up fast enough when we play. That’s the unfortunate thing.

On if there is there much hope for things to improve at this point in the season:

“There's always hope. I'm always going to have hope. Our players need hope. The coaches need hope. We're always going to try to find a way. We’re going to continue to try to find the right combinations of things to do. Maybe it's changing personnels and changing people in the personnel groupings. We're going to try to do anything and everything to try to improve what we do. It’s obviously not very good right now.”

On what made Arizona so effective in the passing game:

“There's a lot of open players. Even guys were covered pretty well, he made some really tight quarter throws and he made some really good plays.”

On how difficult the past five weeks have been:

“It's been challenging.”

On quarterback Owen McCown’s performance:

"OK. He’s still OK. He’s still making some young mistakes. It's unfortunate we got sacked when there really wasn't any pressure during that last play. Our tackle just got beat. He got hit, the ball’s coughed and there was a turnover there. That was our only turnover of the game. We're playing probably as clean as we can play offensively. We're not making a lot of production. But in terms of not making as many mistakes and turning the ball over and things like that, that's been really good. It just hasn't been prolific.”

On whether defensive problems are due to the scheme or players:

“We’re doing anything and everything. I'm not ever blaming the players. I'm not going to ever do that. It's always on us as coaches. We really have paid a lot of attention trying to do the right things with our people. It just hasn't been the right things. We're going to continue to try to find the right way to do this.”

On Anthony Hankerson:

“He’s been positive. He's been a positive glimmer for us offensively. He's a kid that since he's been back from injury, he loves the game. He's a great teammate. His personality and the way he plays, it rubs off on you. You want to play you know, for this guy. He's doing some very positive things.”

On Guy Thomas and Caleb Fauria’s absences:

“Guy was in concussion protocol for practice on Tuesday, so we didn't have enough time to clear. If you have something in the middle of the week, you’re not going to play by Saturday. Caleb, it was a gametime situation here. He just came up and he wasn't feeling well. His system was out of balance, so he didn’t play.

On changes made to the offensive line:

“It’s trying to find the right combinations. There was soe efficiency offensively. I want bigger plays. That's what I want. I want bigger plays. We had a couple of plays. I know the young receiver had a 42-yard post route today. We need more of those types of plays. We need more. We have to have more chunks, run the ball even a little bit better, too. I think we only had like 61 plays and how many did they have? Eighty three or something? We'd love to be on the field a little longer. I'd like to be on the field longer and have more plays, more production.”

On whether this was a step forward for the offense:

“It was balanced. Still, the production was not quite what I'm expecting it to be. I thought the changes, like the offensive line, I thought they played OK. I thought they played pretty well until that last play. We didn't finish the pass set. It was one of those things where if you don't do it just one time, it could be catastrophic. And it was for us offensively.”

On if he’s concerned this was his last game, given the program’s struggles and the bye week coming up:

“No, I'm not concerned about that.”

On next step for him and the program:

“We’ve got to keep going. We’ve got to keep finding ways to get these guys to play better. We're going to look at anything and everything to do that.”