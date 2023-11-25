Here's everything head coach Deion Sanders said after the Buffs' 23-17 loss to Utah in their season finale.

Opening statement: “I thought it was a pretty dern good game considering both starting quarterbacks were certainly out. We showed up and we played well. Staub did a great job I feel like of getting the ball where it needed to go and getting it out of his hands, I think we were only sacked a couple times which is a blessing for us, you gotta understand. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the catch from Travis, I thought that was good, as well as our punt return back from Dylan. Two huge plays. You can’t win games and be inconsistent in those areas. A couple big penalties I know we got on third down I believe, roughing the passer, I forget what down it was, early on getting an offsides as well. Got the long one called back that Jimmy caught on the sideline as well, illegal man downfield. What were we penalized, seven for 59 (yards) which is not good. They ate up the clock, it was our thought process that we could control the clock and keep them off the field. They kept the ball for almost 40 minutes which is astounding. Well coached, executed well, ran the ball down our dern throats. They won. They did a great job. On to the next. Thank God we got out of there with maybe one injury, I believe from our center. Other than that I think we got out of there pretty uninjured. But it’s time to start projecting and thinking about tomorrow already. Let’s go.”

On Shedeur Sanders’ injury: “Shedeur is hurt. I don’t know about a procedure, Shedeur has been hurting for a while, and just prolonging that and prolonging that and prolonging that, I think you guys understand what time it is. Ironically that was my first time playing without my son, Shedeur. I’ve played without Shilo a few times when he went on to South Carolina, but that was my first time that I was available and he wasn’t. He played when I was in the hospital for I think a month in Jackson, but that was my first time playing without him. It wasn’t easy. It wasn’t easy, not picturing him and understanding him after we take our walk and now it’s time to get down. That wasn’t easy at all. Staub did a wonderful job.”

On if Ryan Staub can be the backup quarterback next year: “I don’t think it’s Staub’s dream to be a number two quarterback. I don’t think it’s a man’s dream to be number two at nothing, unless that’s his jersey number. So I’m not gonna forecast that on Mr. Staub. I think after his performance today he wants to play somewhere, whether it’s here or somewhere else, he wants to play. He proved that he could play. I’m proud of him. I’m really proud of him.”

On preparing for a fifth string quarterback: “You don’t prepare for the string of quarterback, you prepare for the team.”

On how much the staff knew about what Utah’s gameplan would be: “Anybody with a dern football mind knows they’re gonna try to run the dern ball. What else they gonna try and do? What else are they gonna try to do, just throw it around 40 times? Thats not who they are. They’re a physical, tough, hard-nosed team that runs right at you and that’s what they did. That’s why I adore their dern coach, it ain’t hard to figure him out. You know he’s coming right at you.”

On if the team not quitting is a positive to take from this season: “Yeah, you try to grasp onto anything positive that you can in the way that they fought. And you look at certain positions, you go segment by segment and see what you have in the kennel. And trust me, we’re in the process, Coach Ray; this is his time, this is his moment, this is where he excels. This is where the scouting department, this is where they start doing their thing. We already know what’s gonna come probably in the next few days to a week and a half. We already know what’s gonna transpire. You guys are gonna be pleased with what’s coming. I promise you that. But everything you see that we have a lack thereof or a deficit, we’re gonna fill that need.”

On what percentage of the additions will come from the transfer portal: “A plethora. We want to win now right? I don’t mind putting them high school kids in the microwave and letting them warm up a little bit, I don’t mind that, but you’ve gotta understand what you really get out of that. Like, how many, take Dylan, 14, I’m sorry I call numbers all the time, you know that. But you’re looking to do somethings right now like what we need for Shedeur is, we know where to find it. It ain’t hard to find.”

On what the foundation of CU football looks like after this year: “It’s a little shaky in certain areas, but we’re certainly headed in the right direction. We’re certainly trending forward. We got our butts kicked twice this year in 12 games, I mean kicked twice. There was no win in those two games. Every other game other than that, we had a shot. And I think that’s progress. You was here last year right? That’s progress right?”

On what’s next for Deion: “Make sure my sons are good. I know Shilo’s banged up, Shedeur’s banged up as well. Even the cameraman Bucky’s banged up right now. My daughter’s banged up, she’s coming off an injury. Did we win or we lose today? We lost? That’s okay we still got the best darn basketball coach in the game, women’s basketball. Men’s as well. She enjoys herself, she calls me every morning at like 5 am, I said ‘oh, you know your dad is up.’ That’s a blessing that you know your father’s up. But, focus on my kids a little bit, then we’re gonna go on vacation so I’ve gotta oblige them a little bit. but we’re getting ready to start cooking. We’re getting ready to go pick up that grocery. And make sure we do it right. You know what we need, everybody know what we need. You know darn well what we need, so we’re gonna get it.”

On how Pat Shurmur did as the playcaller at the end of the season: “It wasn’t easy, because of the protections and all that stuff. Pat and I communicate really well. Pat and Sean (Lewis) communicated really well. Pat and Shedeur communicate really well. So, I think he did a great job, I really did. I mean, we don’t wanna give them like they’re students, A’s, B’s, C’s or whatever. You know what we’ve gotta do to get better. So you don’t wanna start grading your coaches, you know what time it is. I don’t think we’re the only team in the country who made a change, who changed some things around when they felt like they needed to, and we did. We did as such, so it is what it is.”

On how many changes he expects to the staff this offseason: “A few. A few. I don’t know about (offensive coordinator). How you gonna ask me how did Pat do then you wanna shoot him? What kind of bulljunk is that? Pat know you asking that? Make sure Pat knows he’s asking those kind of questions. Nah I’m joking, great question. Great question.”

On why Sy’veon Wilkerson didn’t touch the ball much after the first quarter: “I don’t know if you’re going away from just running the ball with him, you run the ball period. I think every one of our backs are capable. I don’t know if we just said ‘okay you’re out of the game Sy’Veon, you’re not gonna touch it anymore,’ we don’t make those type of decisions. We make decisions based on momentum and based on what we’re capable of doing.”

On spending two timeouts early in the second half: “You’re huddling. You’re huddling. Okay, and at times I was like ‘guys come on, come on, come on, let’s make a projection. Let’s get out of the huddle in 20 seconds.’ So when you’re doing all the motions and all that, then you’ve got time to do what you gotta do. And it was a substitution kind of situation that went on then, and I’ve gotta protect us. I can’t let us, we can’t lose five yards, so we gonna have to take a timeout right there. I understand what you’re saying, but at that time, we gotta do what we gotta do at that time.”

On Ryan Staub’s ability to bounce back after the fumble on the first drive: “Well, he refocused and he recalibrated himself. I’m proud of Staub. I really am proud of this young man. You have no idea the leaps and bounds that he’s made, because I’ve been there every day at practice. So, it was phenomenal. It was phenomenal. Proud of him.”

On Shedeur helping Staub throughout the week: “I think Shedeur was trying to help himself get out of bed this week, I don’t know how much he contributed to helping Ryan. I can’t lie to you, I think he was just trying to take care of his body and get himself together. We had a bug going around the whole team, including coaches that uh, I called Weaver before the game and told him ‘I can’t believe you’re not here, what is wrong with you?’ He’s a pro, man. And I really wanted him to end right. And Shedeur, I think he had a couple records he could’ve eclipsed, but Weaver could’ve got his 1000 (yards) for certain. But he’s a heck of a young man, and I can’t wait to see his next journey.”

On the foundation they built this season: “Understanding what we’re capable of and what it takes to get to that level of consistency, of practice habits, of study habits, of holding one another accountable, of me not having to do all the yelling, the coaches taking a part in that as well. We established some things that are foundational, that when these new young men come in here, they’re established, it’s in stone, and they’ve just gotta proceed with caution so to speak. Because the guys that are here they understand, this is how it is, this is how it’s gonna be. And we’re gonna make sure the standard is the standard.”

On when he will start talking to players on using extra years of eligibility: “I’m pretty sure that’s something that some of the players already started. I met with a few players this past week that you heard murmurings, bickerings, whatever. We hope that they plan on staying and there’s some guys that, if they wanna go, God bless them. You know, we want the best for them. We want the best for all these young men.”

On if he will be doing in-home visits to recruits: “I don’t know. If it’s beneficial I may, if it’s not I won’t. What you think? You think it’s beneficial?”

On what he’s learned about himself in his first year in the FBS: “Well, FBS and FCS, levels are levels man. I think everybody that we brought from the FCS has done a pretty dern good job in the FBS, right? So I don’t think it’s a different level of players that we brought in. What I learned for myself is, forget the levels, you can do that in youth football, I learned a tremendous amount of patience. I mean, it would seem that I’m impatient with some of the things that we did, but I learned a tremendous amount of patience and I learned really what we need. Really what we need, and the character of the young men that we need. I learned so many things about what we need and do not deviate from that. And we’re gonna stick to that.”

On how he feels now compared to early in the year: “Well I can see, I can see around the corner tremendously. I don’t just see what’s right here, so at the beginning of the season I kinda saw around the corner. I think I kinda forewarned us at the Oregon game, you better get us now, because I know what we have in house and I know what we don’t have, I know what we’re lacking tremendously. And that was a prelude to some things that kind of fell apart as well, that they really dominated our weaknesses. But I love everything that transpired. I could not grow if I didn’t go through what we’ve gone through. I could not prosper if I didn’t glean from what transpired this season. I could not be who I am if I didn’t have these tasks at hand. I’m truly thankful, this is not the first challenge I’ve had in my life but I know how I finish. I know how this is gonna end. I promise you I know how this is gonna end.”

On what gives him confidence in the strength and conditioning staff: “Well everybody’s gonna be evaluated, how about that. Every coach is gonna be evaluated. Let's slow down a little bit and let’s get evaluations for not just players but coaches as well. Including me.”

On if he has the resources at Colorado to succeed: “We’re getting there. We definitely need giving, you know what I mean. It’s unfortunate to say this, but some kids cost. It’s unfortunate to say this, and I have not charted this yet, but I’m gonna ask for the numbers, but if you start thinking about the top several teams in the country, let’s see what was spent on assembling the teams. You know, we can sit up here and talk about great coaching and great this and great that all we want, but it’s gonna be a credit card swipe some kind of way with all these guys going to these playoffs right? And I understand that. And you gotta have a quarterback. If you look, commonality, players, quarterback, run game, and they can stop the run. That’s pretty much what all these pretty darn good teams share.”

On the mentality of the locker room: “Well they wanted to win, but they won. If you were here a year ago or if you saw kinda what we came into in the spring. They won. Maybe not on the scoreboard week in and week out, but they won. And we gotta build off of the things that they’ve been tremendously successful in. We had a chance to win that game. I like that. I really like that, especially without our quarterback. I like that. Especially without some things that I know we’re gonna get commitments from in probably about 10 days. I like that. I like where we are. I really do.”

On how his experience was in the Pac-12: “Pac-12 was tremendous. I think the thing that people underestimated about the Pac-12 is that if you got a good quarterback, you got a chance. And I don’t know too many Pac-12 teams that don’t feature a darn good quarterback. And often times a team that can run the football. So the people that made a tremendous jump, they got stability at quarterback and they were able to run the darn football. So this is a tremendous conference that I hate to see abandoned or gone or whatever word is proper for what’s transpiring, and I can’t wait to get to where we’re going because that commissioner is a phenomenal human being, a phenomenal friend and I know what he’s gonna bring to the table and I know what we’re gonna bring to the table. I’m happy that Rick George made it happen. Tremendously happy.”

On how big a resource Travis Hunter is: “Travis is a resource for anybody man. Travis is Travis. I don’t think Travis practiced this whole week, he was sick the whole week, but that’s what you get.”

On how he learned from being a two-way player: “Travis has always been a two-way player. I’ll be darned Jackson State last year huh? I was there. You know, I was there. He played more, but when it was time for those big games he was there. He contributed quite a bit. Travis is Travis. You don’t have to blow his whistle man, he is who he is. I wish we could’ve gotten that touchdown in the corner of the end zone though.”

On how big of an emphasis running the ball is going into next season: “That’s number 1A and 1B: running the football and stopping the run. That’s vital. 1A and 1B. I don’t know which one is which.”

On maybe getting more stability at kicker: “I don’t think they make those guys anymore do they? I don’t think they make ‘em, I think we got the best punter in the country, Mata is Mata. We gotta get more consistency in the kickoff, that’s one thing we’ve gotta do. We’ve gotta make sure we take care of that. Our long snapper has done a phenomenal job as well. Out kicking game, the kickers, not the kicking game but the kickers have been tremendously consistent this year. Tremendously consistent.”

On the progression of the offensive line of the season and the focus on it going into the offseason: “That’s a setup isn’t it. You’re trying to set me up. That’s a setup question, ain’t it, you’re trying to set me up (laughs). It was good. It was great. We’re happy. We’re happy with the way they played today.”

On Shilo’s season: “I don’t think he (goes under the radar). Not for opposing teams. Shilo played his butt off this year man. Shilo’s been consistent, he’s not the other brother, he’s Shilo. He’s a force to be reckoned with, and I don’t know where he finished in tackles, I know that’s what he sold me all week, ‘dad, I gotta make tackles this game, I wanna lead the Pac-12 in tackles,’ or something he was talking about. But he’s dominant in what he does, and he comes to play hard and he brings his lunch pail every week, I’m proud of him. I know he’s banged up like crazy and I’m really, really proud of my son. Thank you for asking that my man. Thank you.”