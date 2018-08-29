To learn more about the Buffaloes' upcoming opponent, CUSportsNation.com caught up with Jeremy Mauss, writer for Mountain West Wire, to learn more about the Colorado State Rams. Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

KJ Carta-Samuels AP

What were your main takeaways from the Colorado State - Hawaii game? (focusing on CSU)

Mauss: "Well... the offense looks to be pretty good and the defense is bad, so par for the course. Seriously, the passing attack looks to be just fine with KJ Carta-Samuels replacing Nick Stevens, who graduated last year and taking over for the injured Collin Hill. Also, the wide receiving group looks to be better than last year even without Michael Gallup. Tennessee transfer Preston Williams had nine catches, two touchdowns and 188 receiving yards in his debut. The running game will be better as Marvin Kinsey and Rashaad Boddie will be back from suspension, that duo will add depth behind Izzy Matthews. Also, the offense started off way too slow and got into an early hole they could not dig themselves out of. If the offense gets going sooner then they will be in this game. "The defense has issues and part of it was going up against the Hawaii run-n-shoot offense that was all pass, so seeing a more traditional offense from Colorado should put the Rams defense somewhat at ease. They allowed too many passing yards and allowed quarterback Cole McDonald to also run very well in his chances. The defense overall just needs to not allow big plays and stop third downs, but that is questionable after one game."

What are your thoughts about QB KJ Carta-Samuels? Can he give the Buffs' defense fits?

Mauss: "He exceeded and blew past any and all expectations. Yes, the Hawaii defense is not great but throwing for over 500 yards is amazing against any type of defense, and he seems to be the real deal. Obviously, 500 yards this week is not realistic, but the two wide outs he has in Williams and Olabisi Johnson will be tough for the Buffs to stop. However, one of Colorado's strengths is in that secondary so big plays and a lot of yards may not be there all night. The running game will be a key in helping the passing game open up and give Carta-Samuels a chance to succeed."

Defensively, who are the top playmakers for CSU?

Mauss: "Oh boy... there are not a lot but the few they have are pretty good. Defensive end Emanuel Jones had 1.5 TFL's and should in consideration for an all-Mountain West pick once the year is over, but he also only had four tackles against Hawaii. He was not all over the field as some thought he would be but breaking through the offensive backfield was where he stood out on Saturday. The other is linebacker Josh Watson who was all over the field against the Warriors making plays. He not only did he have double-digit tackles with 13 he had a quarterback hurry, a partial tackle for a loss and pass break up. Those are the two who are making the most from this just so-so Rams defense. The secondary was thought to be a strength and maybe it will be but they did not look all that great going up against four-and five wide receiver sets.

For Colorado State to pull off the upset, what do they need to do against the Buffs?

Mauss: "The defense needs to step up and make stops in this game. Sounds simple but that unit was not good last year and nothing seemed to change this year even with a few new players and a new defensive coordinator. Possibly more important is that the offense can not be in a lull for over two quarters of play. That unit needs to come out and move the ball down the field and get early points and that can be field goals or touchdowns. Just do not go three-and-out like they did to start the Hawaii game, because if the Rams start slow it will be an uphill battle and possibly another shootout."

