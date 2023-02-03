One of the most intriguing recruits in the 2024 class, Tionne Gray, has narrowed his double digit list of offers down to a top five consisiting of Colorado, LSU, Minnesota, Missouri and Oregon. The St. Louis (Mo.) Hazelwood Central athlete became an overnight recruiting sensation during the month of January by adding 12 major offers and bringing his offer count to 15.

Despite measuring in at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, Gray is currently listed as an athlete due to his ability to play multiple positions. Most schools are recruiting the rising star as a defensive lineman, but with his freakish combination of size and athleticism, he can also play offensive line and tight end.

Prior to releasing today's list, Gray sat down with Rivals to detail why each of his top schools made the cut.