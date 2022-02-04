Elijah Parquet sidelined for remainder of 2021-22 season with foot injury

Tad Boyle revealed following Friday's practice in Boulder that senior guard Elijah Parquet would miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Parquet had missed four of the Buffaloes' last six games battling a foot injury.

Before his first absence of the year, a Jan. 20 home game vs. Southern California, Parquet had started every one of Colorado's 16 games this season.

Parquet also was absent Jan. 22 against UCLA, but returned to action for the first two of three games of CU's most recent road trip, playing against Washington and Washington State, contributing 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists in total.

Boyle had previously described Parquet as day-to-day, that in of itself a much more specific update than what Boyle had to provide after the USC loss.

But Boyle's Friday post-practice report made it sufficiently clear: Parquet's senior season is over.

“He doesn’t feel like he can play on his foot," Boyle said. "It’s disappointing, but onward."

The 6-foot-4 senior has been renowned for his defensive prowess, evidenced by last year's selection to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.

So far this season, Parquet had been averaging 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game with a 44.3% make rate from the floor.

In his breakout campaign of 2020-21, he averaged 5.2 points per game while shooting 48%.

“Losing Eli is huge because we know how much of a defensive presence he had," sophomore Luke O'Brien said. "Obviously, offensively, he definitely improved this year from last year. But it’s a next man up kind of thing."

The news on Parquet is just more of the same for the Buffaloes of late, who recently lost true freshman big man Lawson Lovering to an MCL injury that seems likely to end his own season.

Similarly, fellow true freshmen guards Quincy Allen (hip) and Javon Ruffin (knee) have been unable to take the court this year, with Allen undergoing preseason surgery and Ruffin's participation being limited to practice-only.

Moving forward, the Buffaloes have just nine healthy scholarship players, including senior forward Will Loughlin, who was elevated from walk-on status on Jan. 12 and is averaging just 6.1 minutes per game.

Colorado (13-9, 5-7 Pac-12) host the Oregon State Beavers this Saturday, Feb. 5, at 4 p.m. MST.