CUSportsNation.com

In July, Colorado quarterback Steven Montez spent a few days in Louisiana as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy. The camp was led by Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning.

In a Q&A conducted with cubuffs.com, the Giants' quarterback spoke about the Buffs' gunslinger from their time together at the camp.

"I was impressed with Steven," Eli Manning said. "He's a great kid, had a lot of energy with the campers first off and was excited about being there, but also just in his throwing mechanics, the way he threw the ball, it came out with great velocity. He was a smart kid, asked good questions in some of the meetings we had with Peyton.

"It was fun exchanging some old Kurt Roper stories as well, so I think I gave him some good material that he'll have a little dirt on coach Rope in case certain situations come up where he might need to use it."

PROMO: Save 50% off first year of annual subscription

Manning also spoke about Colorado quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper in the Q&A, as Roper was Manning's quarterbacks coach at Ole Miss in the early 2000's.

"I think coach Roper did a great job of teaching me the game of football and not just, 'Here is a play, learn it,' but why this play is going to be good," Manning said. "Why certain run plays were good, talking about defensive schemes, defensive linemen and getting tips on how to read coverages. I think just managing the game and using timeouts and his philosophies on that, so I think not just the X's and O's, but really teaching you kind of why we do it certain ways and why certain plays are better. I think it gave us an opportunity to grow as a football player."

Read the full Q&A by clicking here