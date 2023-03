DOWNEY, Calif. - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2026 offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe is a rare talent with physical and athletic gifts that could make him the most sought after recruit in his class by the time he signs. While Pepe's physical gifts make him a standout amongst his peers - the way he utilizes those gifts has led to 14 early offers coming from the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Oregon, USC, Miami and others.

Prior to lacing up his cleats at the recent Rivals Camp Series event in Southern California, Pepe took some time to discuss some schools that stand out early in his recruitment, upcoming visit plans and more.