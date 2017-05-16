football
Early look at the Pac-12 Recruiting Rankings

CUSportsNation.com | Staff

May is not the best month of the year to judge recruiting classes, we know that. But the core of recruiting classes are starting to build, and that is especially true for a school like Colorado, who already has six commitments. On the flip side, Arizona State does not have a single commitment.

In this article, we list where each Pac-12 team stands with their 2018 recruiting class.

Link: 2018 Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings

Chris Petersen's Washington Huskies sit atop the Pac-12 in the Rivals.com team rankings
No. 1 - Washington

Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 10

8 total current commitments

6 four-stars

2 three-stars

3.75 avg star rating

Top Rated Commitment

No. 2 - USC

Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 11

7 total commitments

2 five-stars

4 four-stars

3.71 avg star ranking

Top Rated Commitment

No. 3 - Oregon

Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 12

9 total commitments

5 four-stars

4 three-stars

3.56 avg star ranking

Top Rated Commitment

No. 4 - UCLA

Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 19

9 total commitments

3 four-stars

6 three-stars

3.33 avg star ranking

Top Rated Commitment

No. 5 - Stanford

Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 37

4 total commitments

2 four-stars

2 three-stars

3.5 avg star ranking

Top Rated Commitment

No. 6 - Colorado

Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 43

6 total commitments

6 three-stars

3.0 avg star ranking

Top Rated Commitment

No. 7 - Utah

Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 47

3 total commitments

2 four-stars

1 three-stars

3.67 avg recruiting ranking

Top Rated Commitment

No. 8 - Cal

Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 50

5 total commitments

4 three-stars

2.8 avg star ranking

No. 9 - Arizona

Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 52

5 total commitments

4 three-stars

2.8 avg star ranking

Top Rated Commitment

No. 10 - Washington State

Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 58

4 total commitments

2 three-stars

2.5 avg star ranking

Top Rated Commitment

No. 11 - Oregon State

Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 61

3 total commitments

3 three-stars

3.0 avg star ranking

Top Rated Commitment

No. 12 - Arizona State

ASU currently has zero 2018 commitments.

Edit