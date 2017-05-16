May is not the best month of the year to judge recruiting classes, we know that. But the core of recruiting classes are starting to build, and that is especially true for a school like Colorado, who already has six commitments. On the flip side, Arizona State does not have a single commitment.
In this article, we list where each Pac-12 team stands with their 2018 recruiting class.
No. 1 - Washington
Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 10
8 total current commitments
6 four-stars
2 three-stars
3.75 avg star rating
Top Rated Commitment
No. 2 - USC
Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 11
7 total commitments
2 five-stars
4 four-stars
3.71 avg star ranking
Top Rated Commitment
No. 3 - Oregon
Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 12
9 total commitments
5 four-stars
4 three-stars
3.56 avg star ranking
Top Rated Commitment
No. 4 - UCLA
Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 19
9 total commitments
3 four-stars
6 three-stars
3.33 avg star ranking
Top Rated Commitment
No. 5 - Stanford
Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 37
4 total commitments
2 four-stars
2 three-stars
3.5 avg star ranking
Top Rated Commitment
No. 6 - Colorado
Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 43
6 total commitments
6 three-stars
3.0 avg star ranking
Top Rated Commitment
No. 7 - Utah
Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 47
3 total commitments
2 four-stars
1 three-stars
3.67 avg recruiting ranking
Top Rated Commitment
No. 8 - Cal
Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 50
5 total commitments
4 three-stars
2.8 avg star ranking
No. 9 - Arizona
Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 52
5 total commitments
4 three-stars
2.8 avg star ranking
Top Rated Commitment
No. 10 - Washington State
Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 58
4 total commitments
2 three-stars
2.5 avg star ranking
Top Rated Commitment
No. 11 - Oregon State
Overall Rivals Recruiting Ranking: No. 61
3 total commitments
3 three-stars
3.0 avg star ranking
Top Rated Commitment
No. 12 - Arizona State
ASU currently has zero 2018 commitments.