Early enrollees get settled in on campus at Colorado
The University of Colorado commences classes for the Spring 2020 semester on Monday, Jan. 13. The Buffs have 10 incoming Class of 2020 players who are early enrollees that will begin their college careers at CU on Monday.
Here's a look at the move in activities and a full list of the Buffaloes' early enrollees.
Jake Wray and Carson Lee, longtime buddies, appear to be getting settled in on campus at CU, as the Buffs' football Twitter page shared an image of the two in their new dorm room.
Class centerpiece and QB Brendon Lewis also arrived in his room, flanked by his parents, while offensive coordinator Jay Johnson helped welcome Lee to his new collegiate home.
Move-in Day 📦✅— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) January 11, 2020
📍 University of Colorado Boulder pic.twitter.com/lDchtXOpnq
Got the Big Guy moved into his dorm today. So proud of @CarsonLee75 and his teammates. Can’t wait to watch these young men grow. Had a great dinner at Pasta Jays to celebrate the day. @CarsonLee75 @brendonlewis123 @jakewray77 @15Awill @NicoleLee0525 @pastajays @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/xB70Wq2HtK— Shane Lee (@Shane_Lee75) January 11, 2020
See below for the full list of Buffaloes moving onto campus this weekend. A total of nine scholarship players and one grad transfer walk-on, Brendan Pyne, formerly of Brown University, have now joined the Buffaloes.