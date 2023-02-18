No. 8 Arizona didn’t miss much on Saturday as it kept in front of Colorado by 10 points or more for the majority of the game in what ended up as a 78-68 loss for the Buffs.

Oumar Ballo was dangerous from mid-range and below the rim as he recorded 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. With the performance of Ballo and CU's inability to get stops, Arizona, in its usual fashion, ran away with the game.

Every member of the Wildcats who stepped on the floor scored Saturday, and along with Ballo, the key separators included Azuolas Tubelis (13), Pelle Larsson (11) and Cedric Henderson Jr. (15). The Wildcats connected on 49% of their shots (27-55) while the Buffs shot 39% (24-62).

Colorado (15-13, 7-10 Pac-12) came out strong eventually building a 12-point lead less than five minutes after the opening tip. However, Arizona quickly adjusted and shot from all over the floor to go on a 12-0 run and flip the game.

“I thought in the first half we got off to a good start,” Luke O’Brien said. “We were moving the ball really well, playing inside out and getting those shots that we wanted. Then we kind of got a little selfish I felt like towards the middle of the first half and they're jacking up shots that they shouldn't have. The second half I thought we got back to what we were doing in inside out good looks. They just weren't falling.”

Mismatches allowed the Wildcats to capitalize primarily around the basket, collecting 40 total paint points. Arizona (24-4, 13-4) went 5-of-13 from three, but a large boost came from the line as it gained an extra 19 points on 26 free-throw attempts.

The Buffs began to lose control of the game after the Wildcats’ 12-0 run in the first. Missed buckets coupled with a lack of good looks caused the Buffs to trail throughout the evening. Head coach Tad Boyle sat Tristan da Silva in the first after he added his second foul.

Boyle didn’t want to run the risk of losing him early on.

"I just felt like this game, we needed him in the second half," Boyle said. "It was like a four-point game, six-point game it was like they didn't like get on a major roll, but they got to 12 and then there's a minute and a half to go ... but I didn't want to go to the zone in the first half. I kind of wanted to save that for the second half."

Despite spending a few more minutes on the bench, da Silva still had a productive night in the frontcourt hitting 7-of-13 shots from the floor, but he and other Buffs were limited by Arizona’s defense. Ruffin (13) and Simpson (12) also finished in double figures, but the Wildcats emerged as the superior offense.