CUSportsNation - Durango High School QB Jordan Woolverton excited about Colorado PWO offer

It might be best to say that Colorado's hunt on the quarterback front remains incomplete. Even with Tigard, Oregon QB Drew Carter committing on scholarship for the 2021 class and Texas (Converse Judson) signal caller Mike Chandler joining the Buffs ahead of the 2020 season as a walk-on, Danny Langsdorf appears to still have a desire to beef up his room.

Durango 2021 QB Jordan Woolverton (Jordan Woolverton)

While the possibility of adding another scholarship QB for the 2021 class remains open albeit uncertain, Langsdorf recently issued a PWO offer to Durango High School '21 QB Jordan Woolverton. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect quietly passed for 1,941 yards and 23 touchdowns, compared to just three picks, last fall as a junior. He additionally eclipsed 1,000 yards of rushing (1,005) and got into the end zone using his legs 15 times. Langsdorf initially got on Woolverton's radar back in mid-summer, when he started sending the latter a few graphics here and there, which continued through August and September. Last Friday, he formally extended Woolverton the opportunity to play college football at CU as a preferred walk-on. For Woolverton, the opportunity means a lot. “It’s hard to put really into words the feeling that I felt when (Langsdorf) gave me the call and told me they were going to give me a PWO offer," Woolverton said. "It was unreal. My heart kind of just stopped for a second — I was in shock and it was just one of the best days of my life if we’re really being honest. I’m super blessed to be able to have that opportunity to be able to play for such a great school such as CU.”

After a great conversation with @CoachLangsdorf I am blessed to say I’ve received the opportunity to play for the University of Colorado! Thank you @CUBuffsFootball @SixZeroAcademy @TRHP6 pic.twitter.com/daDzaAtHDV — Jordan Woolverton (@jjwool10) September 26, 2020

Woolverton has scholarship offers from Colorado Mesa, CSU Pueblo, West Texas A&M, Fort Lewis College and Pittsburg State. Colorado represents a chance to play at a higher level and Woolverton has no qualms about entering a highly competitive environment, should he choose CU. “I don’t know much about the quarterbacks that are there but I know if they’re playing at CU, they’ve got to be some really good guys," he said. "I love competition — it’s going to be a competition everyday or me no matter where I end up. So I’m super excited to go compete at such a high level as the guys in that room. I’m ready to go compete.” At the very minimum, Langsdorf in Woolverton sees a versatile asset to bring in this cycle without having the burn a scholarship. “I think what he likes is that I can do everything on the field," Woolverton said. "I can sit back there and throw the ball around and pick defenses apart but also, when a play does break down, I can move around and use my legs. I can get the first down or get out the pocket and make a throw to get the first down. I think what (Langsdorf) really likes about me is my elusiveness and ability to do it all.” Durango High School was one of many CHSAA programs to opt to play football this fall and the Demons will open up their season against Pueblo South on Oct. 9. While his attention is undoubtedly on his senior season, the Colorado PWO offer gives him something significant to consider as he continues to inch closer towards making a decision regarding his recruitment. “I’m blessed to have this PWO offer from Colorado and it’s going to be a lot of talking with my family to figure out what’s best for me," he said. "It’s a very big decision — where I’m going to spend the next four to five years of my life — but I’m excited to figure that out. I’ve been talking a lot about it with my family, just trying to figure out what’s best for me.”