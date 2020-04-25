Opening statement on Shenault: “I think with a player like Laviska Shenault Jr., we feel there are multiple areas where he can make plays. You may not have known about him before, but you may have saw a couple of highlights they showed where he was a Wildcat quarterback and lined up in the backfield as a running back and moved all over. He is just a tough guy. He does not run out of bounds. He breaks tackles. He can really do a lot of things. He is physical, he is fast. The guy is a definite playmaker. We talked about getting playmakers on offense and today was the start of that."

On Shenault's versatility: “I talked to him. Obviously, we feel he has the size and the speed to play outside. After we had drafted him and I got on the phone with him, both [Offensive Coordinator] Jay [Gruden] and I had a plan. We talked about how we’re going to do it and how we’re going to use him. I told him, I said, ‘Look, we have some plans,’ and you can put him in the backfield, he can play Wildcat, you can put him as the F-tight end, you can do a lot of things with him. You see it on his tape in 2018 and 2019. That’s one of the things that we looked at; we went back there, and I said, ‘Look, we can do all those things, but the whole key is going to be how well you grasp it, how well you pick it up.’ Because if he can, make no mistake about it, we want to be able to do those things.”

On Shenault's health:

“He’s fine. He’s cleared now. Our team doctors and our training staff have a good grade on them. He had a very minor procedure done after the Combine that a lot of our players have done at the end of seasons and stuff like that, so he’s good. He’s running routes. He’s out there moving around and, in speaking with people around him, our doctors felt that this procedure he had really is going to make him right, make him whole and correct a lot of his underlying issues that he may have had throughout the season.”