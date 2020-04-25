Doug Marrone and Dave Caldwell explain what they see in Laviska Shenault
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone, general manager Dave Caldwell and director of college scouting Mark Ellenz all recently gave their thoughts on Laviska Shenault, Jr. whom they selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft last night.
Head coach Doug Marrone on Shenault:
Opening statement on Shenault: “I think with a player like Laviska Shenault Jr., we feel there are multiple areas where he can make plays. You may not have known about him before, but you may have saw a couple of highlights they showed where he was a Wildcat quarterback and lined up in the backfield as a running back and moved all over. He is just a tough guy. He does not run out of bounds. He breaks tackles. He can really do a lot of things. He is physical, he is fast. The guy is a definite playmaker. We talked about getting playmakers on offense and today was the start of that."
On Shenault's versatility: “I talked to him. Obviously, we feel he has the size and the speed to play outside. After we had drafted him and I got on the phone with him, both [Offensive Coordinator] Jay [Gruden] and I had a plan. We talked about how we’re going to do it and how we’re going to use him. I told him, I said, ‘Look, we have some plans,’ and you can put him in the backfield, he can play Wildcat, you can put him as the F-tight end, you can do a lot of things with him. You see it on his tape in 2018 and 2019. That’s one of the things that we looked at; we went back there, and I said, ‘Look, we can do all those things, but the whole key is going to be how well you grasp it, how well you pick it up.’ Because if he can, make no mistake about it, we want to be able to do those things.”
On Shenault's health:
“He’s fine. He’s cleared now. Our team doctors and our training staff have a good grade on them. He had a very minor procedure done after the Combine that a lot of our players have done at the end of seasons and stuff like that, so he’s good. He’s running routes. He’s out there moving around and, in speaking with people around him, our doctors felt that this procedure he had really is going to make him right, make him whole and correct a lot of his underlying issues that he may have had throughout the season.”
GM Dave Caldwell on Shenault:
Caldwell on Shenault's injury history and thoughts on that in general: “...Coming out of this time last year, he was our highest rated receiver. When you look at his 2018 tape, he was a guy that we’ve been targeting and looking at, following, and you saw his play dip and when you realized some of the reasons why, the kid is tough as nails. He played through some things that players at our level haven’t played through over the course of a season. He went through it all, went through the postseason, went through the combine and got his stuff taken care of. We feel that any issue that he had will be taken care of by the time that training camp comes along.”
Director of College Scouting Mark Ellenz on Shenault:
Ellenz on what stood out about Shenault: “Well I think we did basically two years’ work on him and like I mentioned earlier he had some statistics that weren’t as high this year, but really if this kid would have been draft-eligible last year and come out he probably would have been a top 10, top 15 pick. We had a lot of high grades on him from what would have been his sophomore year and we still had high grades on him on this year. Taking in the consideration of injuries, I think that’s why he was here in the second round. But he’s big, he’s athletic, he’s fast, he’s a very physical player and he did a lot of different things in the Colorado offensive lineup.”
Ellenz on Shenault's ability to break tackles: “Well, I saw him play live in his first game back this year against Oregon and so you see him in person and he looks like a linebacker. And he’s really good with his RAC, his run after catch, not only with burst and explosive speed, but he’s a strong kid that can break tackles, so he blends a lot of things together.”
Ellenz on what Shenault brings to the table in terms of everything he can do and everywhere he can line up: “Yeah, that’s the hope. I think we can line him up from different areas, either inside or outside at receiver, maybe even use him out of the backfield. I know a few of his touchdowns he scored in his career were like on reverses or jet sweeps. Mark had asked me, you see his run after catch with just the ball in his hands, you can see what he can do with the ball.”