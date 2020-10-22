CUSportsNation - Dorrell: "To be a championship-level team, we need to play great defense"

All coaches have a vision for what they want their team's identity to be under their personal leadership. For Karl Dorrell, whose long history of coaching wide receivers, quarterbacks as well as calling plays has been well-documented, a fair inference regarding Dorrell's personal vision for CU could well have been thought to be offensively oriented.

Buffs head coach Karl Dorrell (Courtesy of CU athletics)

However, when asked that very question on Thursday, Dorrell had a different answer to give. "I think ideally for us — I believe to be a championship-level team, we need to play great defense," Dorrell said. "That’s the cornerstone of our program. And then the offense can take advantage of the greatness of the defense by putting points on the board ... Philosophically, that’s really what I’m thinking." That said, given Colorado's uncertainty at the quarterback position — which, now 16 days removed from the season opener, has yet to really show any signs of whether senior Sam Noyer or junior Tyler Lytle is in the lead to start on Nov. 7 — it isn't all that surprising that Dorrell wants to lean on his defense, at least for starters. That said, offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini, while not favoring one player over another, indicated that both Lytle and Noyer are improving daily. "I’ve been very pleased with Tyler and Sam and their progression and how they’ve gotten better each and every practice," he said. "I feel like in general, the whole group is getting better. The more that we work together, the better we’re going to be and I feel good about our group, I really do.” For Dorrell being technically and mechanically sound will be key for his Buffs in 2020. “The identity we want to possess this year is we want to play very efficient, very clean football," he said. "That’s a challenge that we’ve embraced. You guys have heard me for several months now — we didn’t have a spring practice, but that’s not an excuse — you guys heard me say that. I’m really challenging this team to play as efficient and sound and being proficient in what we do on offense, defense and special teams."

Dorrell says he has confidence in the Buffs' younger contingent of DBs, including true sophomore KJ Trujillo (Courtesy of CU athletics)

While CU's quarterback situation is the team's most pressing issue and question mark, that's not to say all ducks are in a row defensively. Yes, Colorado returns key starters on the d-line and within the linebacking corps, but looking at the defensive backs, 'young' is probably the best way to describe them. Defensive coordinator Tyson Summers noted that Colorado in 2020 would rely somewhat significantly on a sizable contingent of true freshman and true sophomore DBs. Dorrell expressed confidence in some of those younger players — such as sophomore CB KJ Trujillo and sophomore STAR Mark Perry — many of whom have impressed thus far into fall camp. "Those guys are much better going into year two of this system of knowing what we’re doing. (Sophomore CB) Nigel Bethel is having a really good camp. He seems to be around the football a lot, he seems to be a guy that’s made a play in camp and he’s had at least two or three interceptions in the course of training camp." "(As for the) freshmen, I think we’re counting on those guys to be a factor, too, with (freshman STAR) Toren Pittman — he’s getting his feet wet with what we’re doing. (Freshman safety) Will Anglen, who’s also playing the safety position, they’re all digesting the information as best as they can. (Freshman CB) Christian Gonzalez is having a really good camp himself, too." The collective youth of that group, with safety Derrion Rakestraw being the only senior defensive back Colorado has, doesn't concern Dorrell. Rather, he cites the experience many of them got during baptisms by fire during the 2019 season and their talent in general that the younger DBs possess, despite their youth. "Overall it’s a very young team, a very young secondary, but they are very talented," he said. "It’s just a matter of those guys honing in, seasoning themselves, getting used to each other — that’s going to get better game after game after game. I’m very pleased with what that group’s potential is.” Youth notwithstanding, Dorrell believes in the athleticism and ability of his DBs corps. “(My) confidence is very high," he said. "These guys that are playing are very talented. Some of them were dual players, playing on offense and defense in high school so now some of these guys are concentrating on defense. It’s a good, young group." Further notes from Karl Dorrell's post-practice remarks on Thursday are below.

Freshman RB Ashaad Clayton has returned to practice, per Dorrell. Clayton missed last Saturday's scrimmage with an undisclosed injury. (Courtesy of CU athletics)

Dorrell provides a quick injury report:

"(Redshirt freshman OLB Joshka) Gustav is dealing with an ankle (sprain) so he’s not back yet but he’s doing some rehab and conditioning on the side. (True freshman RB) Ashaad Clayton practiced this morning — he’s still a little bit gimpy but is working through it." "The overall health of our team, given where we are at the halfway point of camp, we’re in pretty good shape. Other than some soft tissue bumps and bruises, we’re still in pretty good shape.”



Regarding the status of Alabama transfer DL Antonio Alfano: