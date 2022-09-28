Head coach Karl Dorrell and offensive coordinator Mike Sanford ripped out the kitchen sink and have thrown it at freshman quarterback Owen McCown this week to help further solidify his starting role. Throughout the remainder of the week and on Saturday, Dorrell and Sanford will continue their assessments of McCown such as having answers on a blitz, connecting with his receivers, his pocket presence, executing under pressure and overall management of the offense.

As McCown tries to cement his QB1 slot on Saturday, former starters J.T. Shrout and Brendon Lewis have allowed him to take the reins.

“It was probably more disappointing to 5 and 12 last week when they heard the start, but now that it’s happened for a second week, it’s kind of over that emotional side,” Dorrell said.

Even though McCown is left-handed, Dorrell decided not to rearrange the offensive line by putting a more experienced Frank Fillip at right tackle and sophomore Jake Wiley at left.

“As long as they have good pass rushers on the edges, they [the defense] usually want that to be fairly equal,” Dorrell said. “You really don’t need to flip tackles and stuff like that just because you’re going against quality on the edges whether you’re on the left or right.”

Colorado’s defense missed many tackles over the last four games and Dorrell is hoping to correct that issue by splitting the starting roles and using new player combinations at the linebacker position and along the defensive line.

“On the defensive line, there might be one or two going constantly, three or four plays in a row,” Dorrell said. “Just kind of constantly rotating. That’s kind of the theory we’re gonna work on moving forward.”

Colorado’s current starting running back, Deion Smith, only had two carries against UCLA while true freshman Anthony Hankerson and Charlie Offerdahl had most of the possessions last Saturday. Smith's lack of carries are due to Offerdahl and Hankerson having a more productive day.

Dorrell thinks that Jayle Stacks will be back in action after suffering a minor injury against Minnesota.

“If you're the better one, guess what, you’re going back in the game,” Dorrell said. “We’ll treat it that way, but we’re going to try to rotate all three of them, even Jayle when he’s ready and he should be ready to go too.”

Running back Alex Fontenot will not play on Saturday, and his timeline and healing process remain unknown. Punter Ashton Logan has not returned, so walk-on Trent Carrizosa will punt Saturday. WR Chase Penry has practiced the last couple days and, “he seems to be over his contusion on his lower leg,” Dorrell said.

If Colorado doesn’t come home with a win against Arizona, the Buffs will be one step closer to some major coaching changes and potentially some midseason redshirts or departures.

However Dorrell said, “I think that’s [players leaving] the furthest thing from all of our minds other than that it did cross my mind that it’s four games now, this could happen, but I think the team’s been in pretty good emotional shape.”