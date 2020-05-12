Cherry Creek corner Al Ashford (Courtesy of Al Ashford/Twitter) (Al Ashford / Twitter)

Cherry Creek's connection to CU goes without saying — there has been a pipeline from Greenwood Village to Boulder for some time now — and Ashford, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound corner, is the latest example of that. “Cherry Creek is a lot like a fraternity, especially among young men coming through and playing for (head) coach (Dave) Logan," Ashford said. It becomes a brotherhood, so that idea of being able to play with a lot of my friends and guys I look at as brothers, it’s definitely intriguing.” Currently, Ashford holds additional offers from Army, Kansas, East Michigan, Wyoming, Nevada, Idaho, UNLV and others. The Colorado offer coming in had been in the works for some time. “I was recruited by (Mel Tucker's) staff," he said. "Me and coach (Travares) Tillman got on the phone a couple times and I took an unofficial visit. I ended up going to the CU camp last summer." "As far as the new staff, when they came in, I was still talking to recruiting assistant Andy Wang. He ended up giving my tape to (Demetrice Martin) and (we) got to know each other. We talked about life, football and he ended up offering me a full ride scholarship.” Ashford and his family moved from Colorado Springs, where he'd went to school and played football at Harrison High, to the Denver metro area this past March, where he shortly thereafter enrolled at Cherry Creek. By the time of the fall season, he was starting at cornerback and within a few more months, had a CHSAA Class 5A State Championship ring to boast. Along with his prowess on the gridiron, Ashford also participates in track, where he's been clocked running a 10.8-second 100-meter dash.

Ashford looks the part of an aggressive, flexible corner. “One thing I think that separates myself from my peers is that I’m a longer corner," he said. "Nowadays, everyone wants those long, tall guys. But I’m also not a stiff-tip guy. I can run and open up. Looking at my track times, I can get to moving and as far as my speed goes and physicality at the line of scrimmage in really pressing guys — I’m an enforcer on the field. I talk a little junk from time to time, I like to get physical and I like playing the game.” In getting to know Karl Dorrell's new staff, Ashford has been vibing with Martin and sees a lot of similarities between them. “I think he’s a juice guy just like me — a lot of energy," Ashford said. "He really knows the game. He knows the process of really getting guys NFL-ready. He’s a great person to bounce off of, energy-wise. I’ve always been a talkative guy and can articulate the same way (he does)...Him being a California guy, it’s nice to see that he has that Cali swag with him." Along with his goals on the football field, Ashford has big plans for himself academically and in terms of an eventual career path. “I’d like to be the first Ashford male to go to a four-year institution and play college sports," he said. "Growing up, my grandfather was actually a quadriplegic and ‘d see how he was taken care of. I felt like a lot of doctors being right by him and it really inspired me to want to pursue a career in the medical field. And with me being an athlete, I love athletes, so I want to go into sports medicine.” Although he's yet to speak with Dorrell personally, observing the NFL experience within CU's coaching staff, including that of Dorrell himself, has thus far been impressive to Ashford. As Power 5 interest in Ashford increases, Colorado will likely find itself as a program that stays a blip on his radar down the line.