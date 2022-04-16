Deion Smith playing with a chip on his shoulder this spring

Near the end of Colorado's Wednesday evening practice, a thunderous wave of cheering followed by the CU Fight Song could be heard permeating through the closed doors of the Buffs' Indoor Practice Facility.

Karl Dorrell emerged from those doors shortly thereafter, clearly fired up, on his way to speak with reporters.

As it would turn out, the applause had been brought on by a touchdown run by tailback Deion Smith, who managed to slice and dice his way into the endzone.

The fourth-year junior tore his ACL ahead of the COVID-condensed 2020 season, but bounced back nicely in 2021, taking the third-most handoffs among CU's corps of running backs, behind Alex Fontenot and the now-Michigan State Spartan Jarek Broussard.

On the year, he had 53 carries for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

While he hopes his past injury will not define him moving forward, Smith admitted that the experience of suffering such a serious setback taught him a lot.

“That moment changed me," Smith said. "That was a big experience for me, having a big injury like that in college…It’s something that motivates me, if anything. I can’t just expect people to forget about it all of the sudden because in all honesty, I’ve yet to prove myself to the world on the field. There’s glimpses here and there but a consistent, dominant season has yet to be seen.”

Suffice to say that the ACL injury, suffered in late September of 2020, is in the rearview mirror.

Lending credence to that is the fact that Smith no longer requires a knee brace.

“He’s full-go and doing everything that he desires," tailbacks coach Darian Hagan said. "He wanted to be out of the brace and the only way to be out of the brace is to rehab your tail off. That’s what he did, and so he was rewarded in not having to wear a brace. He’s enjoying himself.”