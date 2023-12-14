After getting walloped at Washington State on Nov. 17, Colorado coach Deion Sanders had a clear message. “This is the toughest stretch of probably my life,” Sanders said from a cold media room in Pullman. Colorado finished 4-8 in Sanders’ first season with the Buffaloes, a marked improvement from the 1-11 showing the year before Sanders got to town but not the finish that was expected after Colorado started 3-0. The Buffaloes lost eight of their last nine games. The only conference team they beat was Arizona State by 3.

To Sanders’ credit, he didn’t blame others. He didn’t float his name out there for any job possible to get out of Boulder. He didn’t make excuses. Instead, Sanders set out to bring in more Louis Vuitton and that’s exactly what he accomplished through high school and portal recruiting. The offensive line was atrocious at Colorado this past season. Just ask quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who endured bone-crushing hits all season until it literally broke him. Sanders suffered a fractured back against Washington State and missed the season finale against Utah, another loss but this one by only six points. So what did Sanders do? Colorado went out and beat Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State and others for five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who had taken a previous visit to Boulder but it looked like others had surged ahead. "Taking my second visit there, I like the connection I have with the coaches," Seaton said. "There aren't many mostly Black coaching staffs out there. Just seeing somewhat familiar faces and people who look like me on the coaching staff is definitely very rare. There are only a few Black head coaches in college football so it's definitely rare seeing that.” And the Buffaloes did incredible work in the portal. Seaton was a massive piece but Colorado also needed depth desperately and nabbed a bunch of transfers. Colorado landed offensive linemen Matthew Bedford (Indiana), Kahlil Benson (Indiana), Justin Mayers (UTEP), Tyler Johnson (Houston), Yakiri Walker (UConn) and Jackson State’s Amari Ward on the offensive line alone.