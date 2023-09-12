The Buffs will likely have to find someone to step in for Van Wells on Saturday.

During Colorado's 36-14 victory over Nebraska, CU’s starting center went to the sideline and left the game with an undisclosed injury.

Head coach Deion Sanders said Tuesday that Wells is in the process of “healing” and mentioned that true freshman Hank Zilinskas from Cherry Creek High School came in on Saturday after the injury.

“The thing about it, this is a game you know it’s next man up,” Sanders said. “(Zilinskas) came in and did a great job and we didn’t miss a beat. … We have the depth that we need. We could always use more but I feel like we were OK at that position. We’re OK, but hopefully Van gets better soon.”

Senior Landon Bebee, who started at right guard, is also listed as No. 2 on the depth chart.