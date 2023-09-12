Deion Sanders provides status updates on several CU players
The Buffs will likely have to find someone to step in for Van Wells on Saturday.
During Colorado's 36-14 victory over Nebraska, CU’s starting center went to the sideline and left the game with an undisclosed injury.
Head coach Deion Sanders said Tuesday that Wells is in the process of “healing” and mentioned that true freshman Hank Zilinskas from Cherry Creek High School came in on Saturday after the injury.
“The thing about it, this is a game you know it’s next man up,” Sanders said. “(Zilinskas) came in and did a great job and we didn’t miss a beat. … We have the depth that we need. We could always use more but I feel like we were OK at that position. We’re OK, but hopefully Van gets better soon.”
Senior Landon Bebee, who started at right guard, is also listed as No. 2 on the depth chart.
Travis Jay and Brendan Gant
Travis Jay and Brendan Gant were seen practicing in a Well Off video on Monday, but according to Sanders, they aren’t close to being ready to step between the hashes on game day.
“I don’t think they’re close,” he said. “I’ve got to see them. I’ve got to see how they work and how they fit in and do they know the scheme, but they’re tremendous. They have tremendous attitudes, which is really positive. They should have tremendous work ethics. So I really like what I’ve seen thus far but I can’t wait to see them on the field. I feel like they’re a little bit a ways from really playing and starting the game.”
"Four weeks post surgery, getting back to full go I think that pretty damn smooth if I do say so myself," Gant posted on social media Tuesday. That post has since been deleted.
Juwan Mitchell
Linebackers coach Andre’ Hart mentioned on Aug. 30 that ASU transfer Juwan Mitchell could be active by “Week 2,” and he indeed was as he made his first start against Nebraska at Folsom on Saturday.
“He’s really an intelligent player,” Sanders said. “He really knows the game of football. Not only that, he’s instinctive. He’s way more instinctive than the other linebackers. He’s very physical and his aptitude for the game, he knows football. That’s the main thing, getting here that quickly and learning the scheme is phenomenal. But he loves the darn game.”
Mitchell recorded three total tackles and one tackle for loss in his debut with the Buffs.