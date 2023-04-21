Deion Sanders hosting a star-studded visitor list for CU's spring game
Colorado's spring game will be a star-studded event with a lengthy list of some of the nation’s most talented recruits expected to be in attendance.
“This weekend is going to be phenomenal,” head coach Deion Sanders said on Monday. “I think 24 players as well as guys, potential guys that we’re gonna sign right now and hope to sign and hope to get a commitment when they come on the trip and see how beautiful this city is and this university is.”
Saturday’s guest list contains a plethora of players in the 2024 class, some transfers and additional players from the 2025 class and beyond such as Colorado commit WR Winston Watkins.
Some of Saturday’s recruits have Colorado among their top schools, but as Sanders said, maybe Folsom Field’s sold-out atmosphere will sway more of them to see Colorado as their future home.
Here’s a list of Colorado’s confirmed visitors for Saturday:
Transfers
Old Dominion junior DT Chazz Wallace may commit after his visit to Boulder. His former teammate and defensive lineman Deeve Harris recently made the move to CU. In his two seasons at Old Dominion, he recorded 45 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Alabama sophomore DB Jahquez Robinson was ranked 178 nationally coming out of Jacksonville, Florida. Robinson had been a special teams contributor and played in six games last year recording just two tackles and one tackle for loss.
