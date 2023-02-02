Deion Sanders opened his 2023 National Signing Day press conference with an apology.

You see, the first-year Colorado head football coach is a Florida native who has spent much of his life in the south and southwest, primarily in Texas. So while he goes out of his way to say how much he adores the weather in Boulder, he came into the Dal Ward Athletic Center on Wednesday afternoon with a runny nose, which he addressed before delving into his first recruiting class as a Power Five head coach.

It was the only thing for which he’s really had to say sorry thus far in his new role.

Two months earlier, Sanders stood behind the same microphone and in front of many of the same cameras as he was introduced as the Buffs’ new head coach, the man tasked with making what had become an afterthought of a program not only relevant, but successful in a way it hadn’t been in more than 20 years. With Sanders’ arrival, there was hope and excitement surrounding Colorado football for the first time in a long time.

On Wednesday, Sanders showed why those expectations were more than just a blind wish.

In his first significant step as the Buffs’ head coach, Sanders solidified a 2023 recruiting class this week that’s ranked 27th nationally by Rivals, the program’s best haul since 2008. In the previous 14 classes, Colorado’s average national ranking was 54th. Only three of those classes cracked the top 40. In exactly half of those 14 years, the Buffs finished outside the top 60.

Among the 2023 additions are the types of players who Colorado hasn’t gotten since its increasingly distant days at the sport’s top tier, the slew of four- and five-star players who can make an impact and immediately help to improve a program’s fortunes. The Buffs have more five-star freshmen in their 2023 class than, among others, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame and Florida – and that’s not even including a transfer in Travis Hunter who was the No. 1 recruit nationally just one year ago. Colorado may not have the depth yet that it will need to emerge as a true and viable contender both in the Pac-12 and nationally, but it has the top-end talent it once so obviously lacked. As for the rest of the roster? Well, as Sanders might say, they’re coming.

For now, the results and movement has been impressive enough. In just two months, the Buffs have 47 new players for their spring roster.

It’s a relatively rapid turnaround, even for a coach with the fame, visibility and panache of Sanders. In many instances, a college coach doesn’t have more momentum on the recruiting trail than they do when they first take the job, when the grandiose vision they pitch to recruits hasn’t yet been unmasked by some cold, sobering and jarring realities. For Sanders, though, this feels more like a start than a destination.

It’s part of the reason why he bristled a bit Wednesday when he was asked if he was surprised about how quickly the class came together.

“How would we be surprised about success?” he said. “That means we really didn’t expect success if we’re surprised about success. We expect success. We expect to go get that kid. The only thing that could keep that kid from coming and signing with us is a bag, someone paying him, the collectives or whatever. That’s it. Just out-kicking the coverage. That’s it.”

Wednesday embodied one of several reasons why Rick George turned to Sanders when it came time to try to resuscitate a dying program. Quality candidates like Bronco Mendenhall, Ryan Walters and Tom Herman could have very likely accomplished what George wanted from a hire he had to nail given his previous missteps with similar searches. But they wouldn’t have done this much this quickly, if only because so few people in college football can.

Sanders had rebuilt another proud program that had fallen on hard times, Jackson State, and stocked a Football Championship Subdivision roster with elite talent that likely wouldn’t have considered the school otherwise were it not for the man with the gold whistle around his neck. It prompted an unavoidable question – if Sanders could do what he did at an underfunded and overlooked program, what might he be able to do at the Power Five level?

So far, we have an early and resounding answer.