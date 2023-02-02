Colorado’s last press conference was held Dec. 4 to meet CU Football’s newly appointed savior Deion Sanders. Fast forward to the National Signing Day press conference on Feb. 1, and the Buffs' new head coach delivered bringing in a 2023 class composed of 42 players.

A total 17 high school signees, two junior college transfers, 14 undergraduate transfers, nine grad transfers and six spring walk-ons make up the 42 players that signed on to play for “Coach Prime” in the last two months. Sanders' 2023 class features multiple Rivals250 recruits and ranked transfer talents locking CU in as the No. 27 recruiting class in the nation.

Two months of many FaceTimes, one-on-ones with players and parents, visits and explaining the vision of Colorado football produced a class that could renew hope for a program that lost it all not too long ago.

“Everyone in this building has a commitment to excellence,” Sanders said. “Everyone in this building is on 10. Everyone in this building is like, you get into blocks and you said, ‘on your mark…get set,’ now they ready to go. Everyone has a different pep in the step about everyone. They see it, they see that it can really happen. Hope has been reestablished. I truly believe, I think it’s been there, but sometimes you just need to light that switch of hope. And hope is in the house. Hope is in the air. Hope is in the city. Hope is in the community.”

The 2023 class holds the most offensive (21) and defensive (19) recruits in CU history as well. The Buffs stacked up on skill players with the most defensive back and wide receiver recruits in program history with eight in each group.

Colorado's two five-star cornerbacks, Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain, will be staples in the secondary, and Hunter will be starting right away according to Sanders.

“We know pretty darn well, Travis and some of the other gang, they starting,” he said.