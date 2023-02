Colorado defensive tackles coach Patrick Hill is leaving the program for a coaching position with the Minnesota Vikings, Buffs head coach Deion Sanders announced Monday in an Instagram post.

Hill will be an assistant defensive line coach with the Vikings, according to a report from On3.com. There, he’ll replace A’Lique Terry, who left to become the new offensive line coach at Oregon.

In his post – which came with an accompanying video shot by his son, Deion Sanders Jr. – Sanders described Hill’s move to the Vikings as “a tremendous opportunity.” In the video, Hill said he’ll be leaving for Minnesota Wednesday morning.