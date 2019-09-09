Now, as the Buffs prepare for Air Force in their third game of the season, Taylor has began to establish himself as a capable defender of WRs who still shows an explosiveness and toughness needed to defend against the run.

Throughout the spring and summer, Colorado star backer Davion Taylor had made it a point to up his pass coverage skills, hoping to get them on par with strengths in size and speed that made him a solid OLB in 2018.

Like a fine bottle of scotch that betters with age, Taylor looked sharper and sharper as the Nebraska game went on.

Perhaps safety Mikial Onu summed up his performance best.

"Davion had a hell of a game and did little things that no one noticed — blowing off blocks, setting edges, (disrupting) screen plays that CSU was able to have success on that we tried to limit," Onu said.

In his alternating between pass coverage duties and being a presence on the perimeter, Taylor handled his assignments with grit and determination. It was impressive watching him get off of blocks, regularly pursue Adrian Martinez and Maurice Washington and patrol the flats.

When all was said and done, Taylor has eight tackles vs. the Cornhuskers, third on the team, and his two pass breakups were the only ones recorded by the defense during the game.

For those who have watched Taylor and/or taken the field with him, his development comes as no surprise.

"It takes a focused effort, a conscious effort to get better and he wants to be a really good player," Mel Tucker said of him. "He does the things on a day-to-day basis to make sure that he gets better and that's what you're seeing on the field."

Aaron Maddox can give the best context on Taylor's rise to a prominent defensive role with the Buffs. They both came to Colorado from the JUCO level and in November of 2017, conducted a visit to the University of Arkansas together, where Maddox said they "kicked it off from the beginning."

“Coming from a background of not playing too much football and whatnot, the type of player he is, it’s astounding to me," Maddox said. "I’m very proud of how far he’s come."

Maddox of course refers to Taylor's lack of high school football experience. His mother is a Seventh-Day Adventist Church which participates in observance on Saturdays.

Taylor, after clearing it with her after high school, walked on to the Coahoma C.C. (Mississippi) Tigers football team and had earned a starting spot by the end of his first year there.

He’s a really good dude," Maddox said. "I’ve seen him in here during the summer working on his pass reads, working on his coverage, back pedal, his hips — I’ve seen him come in and do training on his quickness...being able to have somebody who’s as physical and as quick at star and nickel is very useful. He helps me, he lifts a little of the load off my back and I trust him.”