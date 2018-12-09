Darrin Chiaverini is coming back for a fourth season as an assistant coach at the University of Colorado.

The former Buff wide receiver in the late 90's tweeted on Sunday night that he's staying at CU.

"We will continue to build our roster and do something special together in Boulder!" the tweet read.

Keeping Chiaverini on staff will give Colorado a big immediate boost to its 2019 recruiting class as he's a key recruiter for several key CU targets and commits.

Chiaverini did not mention in his tweet whether or not he'll still be a coordinator next season. Early indications to CUSportsNation.com is that a decision has not been made by new head coach Mel Tucker on exactly what Chiaverini's role will be.

