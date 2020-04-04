News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-04 15:42:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Darian Hagan building strong bond with 2022 WR/CB Jaden Mangham

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

Colorado tailbacks coach Darian Hagan was pivotal in recruiting four-star Class of 2019 tailback Jaren Mangham to Colorado. Now, Hagan has his eyes on Jaden Mangham, Jaren's younger brother, who is...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}