Langsdorf takes over for Jay Johnson and is the fifth assistant coach that Dorrell has hired . The only assistant coach question mark remaining for Dorrell is whether to hire a special teams coordinator or task one of CU's current assistant coaches with overseeing that aspect of the game.

A rumor from FootballScoop.com on Wednesday afternoon that Colorado and head coach Karl Dorrell had settled on UNLV's Danny Langsdorf as CU's new quarterbacks coach was confirmed today by Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera.

Langsdorf, 47, in early 2020 was hired by UNLV to be the Rebels' passing game coordinator and QBs coach. He notably served as offensive coordinator and QBs coach at Oregon State from 2005-2013.

During his tenure in Corvallis, the Beavers made a postseason bowl in six of the nine seasons he oversaw the offense. Langsdorf coached Beavs' QB Sean Canfield, an sventual seventh round selection in the 2010 NFL Draft by New Orleans, to an impressive senior campaign at OSU.

Canfield threw 21 TDs, had a 67.9 completion rate and 3,271 yards.

In 2014, he became QBs coach for the New York Giants and that year, Giants' signal caller Eli Manning posted a career-best 63.1% completion rate, while also recording the second-best passer rating and passing yards of his career.

After a year in New York, Langsdorf joined the coaching staff at Nebraska, where he stayed through 2017, as offensive coordinator and QBs coach.

He served as an offensive analyst at Oregon in 2019 and QBs coach at Fresno State in 2019 before moving to UNLV, from where he now joins Colorado. Previously, he'd also coached with the New Orleans Saints from 2002-04.

Langsdorf will be tasked with overseeing a rather thin list of scholarship QBs that Colorado has to work with: true freshman Brendon Lewis and junior Tyler Lytle.

Both players are expected to face off in a position battle this spring and into the summer.