On Wednesday, the Division I Council Committee extended the recruiting dead period through the 30th of June. Previously, a dead period had been extended until May 31, an announcement that was made on April 1.

Implications of the extended dead period for 2021 recruiting on the whole are numerous. For one, another calendar month when recruits would be normally conducting official visits and meeting in-person with coaches has been taken off the table. Additionally, looking ahead to the December early signing period, recruits' inability to take visits and progress in their decision-making and recruitment adds question marks to what will happen in December. For example, this past December, Colorado received NLIs from the vast majority of its Class of 2020 verbal commits. In fact, at the time, only RB Ashaad Clayton did not put pen to paper out of CU's then-commits. Point being, the December signing period is when the majority of recruits sign on to respective institutions, and with the extended recruiting dead period, questions arise as to what this upcoming December will look like.

The dead period also has ramifications for hoops, in particular men's basketball. Colorado specifically may suffer from Tad Boyle and Mike Rohn's ability to conduct on-site evaluations this summer. Now, with the month of June off the board, July is threatened. When the NCAA DI Council Coordination Committee meets again on May 27 to decide whether to further extend the dead period, if indeed the month of July falls victim, the Buffs will be deprived of all abilities to conduct summer evaluations. Rohn didn't hold back during a recent interview with CUSportsNation about the challenges ahead for Colorado at this current rate. “That’s the biggest dilemma, more so than the last class, is what things look like for 2021 and finishing that group out," he said. "...It is going to affect that class and how much we’ll get to see (players). The worst-case scenario, if we don’t get to recruit at all in the summer, normally our list is a lot bigger from seeing guys. Our list won’t be as big if we don’t get to start recruiting until the fall. We may not sign as many guys in the early period as we do late." Questions still remain as to whether the committee will institute any policies or procedures to help alleviate the potentially damaging alterations to the world of recruiting, focusing especially on the Class of 2021, in the future.