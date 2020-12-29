CUSportsNation - Curse of the McKale Center continues: CU falls at Arizona, 88-74

In the end, it was not to be, as Arizona (7-1, 1-1 Pac-12) opened things up in the second half and cruised to a 88-74 win over the visiting Buffaloes (6-2, 0-1 Pac-12).

Colorado entered Monday night's game looking for its first win in Tucson since 1965.

For the vast majority of the first half, Colorado and Arizona were locked in a high-scoring, fast-paced affair, with neither team blinking and neither team missing many shots.

That all changed with about 35 seconds to go before halftime, as a bad shooting foul by Maddox Daniels led to an Arizona and-1.

Shortly thereafter, the Buffs had a boneheaded final offensive zone possession that gave the Wildcats the ball back with a couple seconds to move upcourt.

As the buzzer sounded, a last-second three-pointer by James Akinjo went in and Colorado found itself down by six, 50-44, heading into the locker room.

Before all of that, the game had been tied, 44-44, with just over two minutes to go but the Buffs failed to score a single point during that span, during which time the Wildcats were able to take the biggest lead of the game to that point.

The rough ending to the first half spoiled an otherwise impressive opening 20 minutes.

The Buffs shot 52% in the first half, with Evan Battey establishing himself nicely near the glass to start things, finishing with 14 points at halftime.

Colorado also got it going from long range, hitting 1-of-15 three-pointers, with Daniels draining three and Jabari Walker making a pair, too.

That said, everything Colorado did, Arizona did better.

The Wildcats shot 56% from both the floor and deep in the opening half, countering every Buffs basket with one of their own.

"Another opportunity lost," Tad Boyle said after the game. "Arizona was better tonight and they deserved to win the game, there's no question about that, especially with the way the first half ended."

The Buffs had trouble guarding the low post all night, and with Arizona already shooting lights out from mid and long range, leaving the back door open led to countless Wildcats baskets under or in close proximity to the rim.

Playing robust defense, getting stops in the second half and being efficient offensively was what the Buffs needed to do to mount a successful comeback but unfortunately for them, none of the above was in the cards.