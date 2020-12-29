CUSportsNation - Curse of the McKale Center continues: CU falls at Arizona, 88-74

Curse of the McKale Center continues: CU falls at Arizona, 88-74
Colorado entered Monday night's game looking for its first win in Tucson since 1965.
In the end, it was not to be, as Arizona (7-1, 1-1 Pac-12) opened things up in the second half and cruised to a 88-74 win over the visiting Buffaloes (6-2, 0-1 Pac-12).
For the vast majority of the first half, Colorado and Arizona were locked in a high-scoring, fast-paced affair, with neither team blinking and neither team missing many shots.
That all changed with about 35 seconds to go before halftime, as a bad shooting foul by Maddox Daniels led to an Arizona and-1.
Shortly thereafter, the Buffs had a boneheaded final offensive zone possession that gave the Wildcats the ball back with a couple seconds to move upcourt.
As the buzzer sounded, a last-second three-pointer by James Akinjo went in and Colorado found itself down by six, 50-44, heading into the locker room.
Before all of that, the game had been tied, 44-44, with just over two minutes to go but the Buffs failed to score a single point during that span, during which time the Wildcats were able to take the biggest lead of the game to that point.
The rough ending to the first half spoiled an otherwise impressive opening 20 minutes.
The Buffs shot 52% in the first half, with Evan Battey establishing himself nicely near the glass to start things, finishing with 14 points at halftime.
Colorado also got it going from long range, hitting 1-of-15 three-pointers, with Daniels draining three and Jabari Walker making a pair, too.
That said, everything Colorado did, Arizona did better.
The Wildcats shot 56% from both the floor and deep in the opening half, countering every Buffs basket with one of their own.
"Another opportunity lost," Tad Boyle said after the game. "Arizona was better tonight and they deserved to win the game, there's no question about that, especially with the way the first half ended."
The Buffs had trouble guarding the low post all night, and with Arizona already shooting lights out from mid and long range, leaving the back door open led to countless Wildcats baskets under or in close proximity to the rim.
Playing robust defense, getting stops in the second half and being efficient offensively was what the Buffs needed to do to mount a successful comeback but unfortunately for them, none of the above was in the cards.
As Arizona was dominating the low post with the Buffs in their standard man coverage, Boyle switched to a zone look as the second half progressed, but that wound up leaving some alarmingly open space near the free throw line in the paint that led to multiple easy shots.
If anything, the Buffaloes looked flustered as their deficit mounted in the second half. Colorado found itself rushing things out of transition and taking ill-advised shots.
"That comes from a lack of patience, a lack of understanding that against Arizona it's not going to be one pass, jump shot, get back in the game," Boyle said. "We're a veteran group — it wasn't our freshmen doing it, it was our upperclassmen. We've got to be more mature and more patient."
Suffice to say, as the game went on, things started to crumble for the Buffs in all departments.
"We have to get our identity back on defense," Battey, who ended the game with a team-high 18 points said after the loss. "Offense has often been a problem, historically, with this team but we've hung our hat on defense and rebounding. This is the second game straight that a team has shot over 50% and out-rebounded us. We've got to figure out what's going on there."
Noticeably off all night was McKinley Wright IV, who was just 4-of-12 from the floor. While he finished with 10 points, he posted his worst assist-to-turnover ratio (1:1) of the year, with four apiece.
D'Shawn Schwartz was 3-of-10, with all three of his baskets coming from long range, while Dallas Walton had a similarly quiet game, ending the night with just five points.
When the clocks had read all zeroes, the Buffs had been outscored 18-0 on the fast break and 38-18 in the paint.
At the end of the day, the Buffs played poorly down the stretch in the opener to a three-game road swing to begin Pac-12 play, with matchups against USC on New Year's Eve and UCLA on Jan. 2 right around the bend.
It should go without saying that Colorado has quite a bit to clean up and refine ahead of Thursday night's draw with the Trojans.
"We can't just flush it and not learn from it," Boyle said of the loss to Arizona. "That's what tomorrow's for — learning from this experience tonight, as painful as it is. It's just part of it, but you can't just move on and not learn from the mistakes. We have to understand why we got beat tonight."