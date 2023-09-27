The Colorado women’s basketball team had its best season in two decades in 2022-23, raising the bar for a program that has been building under head coach JR Payne for seven years.

The Buffs made their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2003, and recorded their best finish in the Pac-12 since joining the conference prior to the 2011-12 season. Payne’s group returns a large majority of its production from a year ago, while adding some pieces that should bolster the rotation. Add in the newfound experience of a run to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and you could have a recipe for another big year.

“This group has a great shot at going further than we did last year,” said Payne shortly before the team’s first official practice of the season on Tuesday. “I say that because not only are we talented and have a lot of veterans, but we have a total mindset of just attacking every single day… They want to be great, they want to push each other to be great.”

The Buffs once again will be led by point guard Jaylyn Sherrod and center Quay Miller, both of whom are entering their fifth seasons. Sherrod is the heart and soul of this Buffs squad, and the season opener for CU will mark the Alabama native’s 100th start in black and gold. Last season, she led the Pac-12 in both assists and steals, earning her a spot on both the all-conference and all-defensive teams.