With top-25 ranking, a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament and a virtually guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament, No. 21 Colorado (12-4 in the Pac-12) has placed itself in an ideal position heading into March.

On Monday, No. 17 UCLA fell to No. 3 Stanford (14-2 in the Pac-12) giving the Buffs their first first round-bye for the Pac-12 tournament since 2013. Colorado has one final homestand to wrap up its regular season starting with No. 3 Stanford on Thursday at 3 p.m. and Cal (4-12 in the Pac-12) on Saturday at noon.

Colorado could finish top three in the Pac-12 if it beats Stanford. If the Buffs claim an additional win over Cal, and Utah falls to Stanford on Saturday, they would claim the No. 2 seed going into the conference tournament in Las Vegas.

A win over Stanford won’t come easy with the Cardinal’s extensive depth and versatility, but throughout the season, CU has often entered games as the underdog. It has climbed the conference ladder with wins against then No. 8 Utah, No. 14 Arizona and No. 8 UCLA.

The underdog mentality has remained a staple in the season’s success.

“I think that every time we take a step back or we just don't play to our full potential we always come out with the L,” center Quay Miller said. “I think that each loss that we have on the season, we grow from that and we remind ourselves that regardless of the number in front of our name, we're still the underdog. It took us a lot to get here and we still a lot of work to do so we're just excited for how much growth we're going to have.”