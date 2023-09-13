Colorado’s defense needed a boost after playing like “garbage” against TCU, as head coach Deion Sanders described on Sept. 5, and Nebraska’s offense offered an opportunity to do just that.

TCU and Nebraska are two very different offensive opponents as TCU ranks No. 23 in scoring offense and Nebraska sits at No. 126 in that category. Despite the disparity, Colorado shored up some of its deficiencies in Fort Worth (541 yards of total offense) and produced a fine game at Folsom with 341 total yards against Nebraska.

“We didn't show that we could be a dominant force up front, so that was our main emphasis of last week was just being more physical … playing on their side of the football and it just worked out when we just put more emphasis on it,” Jordan Domineck said. “Practice that every day. That was our goal. That was our mission going into the game and it worked out in our favor.”