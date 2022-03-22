CU lands pledge from 6-foot-7 2023 OT Naquil Betrand

Colorado's Class of 2023 is up to four, as on Tuesday, the Buffs gained a pledge from Philadelphia (Northeast) Penn. offensive tackle Naquil Betrand .

Betrand is hard to miss on the gridiron, has he stands at 6-foot-7, weighing 315 pounds.

The Buffaloes offered in him in early march, following Washington by about two weeks, with CU and the Huskies representing a transition in interest Betrand had been seeing from FCS to Power Five.

Betrand's offer sheet has grown extensively over the last two years with programs like Memphis, Tulsa, Appalachian State, Bowling Green, among others, coming through.

In a recent interview, Betrand sat down with OwlScoop's Cayden Steele to share a bit about himself as a player and person.

“I am a dog,” Betrand said of his on-field abilities. “Dogs eat. Me pancaking someone shows that I am a dog. When someone is lined up in front of me, he is not getting past me. He is either going to the ground or he is going to his coach. That is how I look at it.”

Interestingly, Betrand has eventual goals of becoming a veterinarian once his football career ends, as he hopes to segway a lifelong love of animals into the professional world.

“I always had love for animals," he said. "My favorite animal is a wolf. I love wolves and how they come together as a team to beat somebody. I am fortunate enough to have two dogs. One is a red-nose Pit Bull and the other is a Pit Bull, a boy and a girl. I got a cat. Fish tank in my house. I am fortunate to have them all. They are like little brothers and sisters to me. I have always loved animals. Taking care of them, feeding them and washing them, everything like that.”

Betrand is the first recruit to commit to CU since Kyle DeVan took over o-line coaching duties.

He joins quarterback Ryan Staub, receiver Edward Schultz and defensive end Kam'ron Bizor in the Buffs' 2023 class.