Colorado has gotten another commitment for the Class of 2020, this time in the form of Attlebury, MA. native and three-star WR Caleb Fauria, who announced his pledge to CU shortly after completing an official visit to campus over the weekend.

The 6-foot-5, 216-pounder fits the bill of a WR/TE hybrid that offensive coordinator Jay Johnson and tight ends coach Al Pupunu seem keen on recruiting, and Fauria's been in touch with both of them over the months, in addition to wide receivers coach Darrin Chiaverini.

His commitment is the first step towards Colorado starting to recruit and develop such an athlete under Mel Tucker.

Fauria will follow in the footsteps of his dad, Christain, who played tight end for Colorado from 1990-94.

The Buffs appeared to be high on the younger Fauria's radar throughout his recruiting process, along with Boston College and Iowa. In total, Fauria amassed 16 total offers. He recently visited Ole Miss and LSU, too, but in the end, went with Colorado.

You can watch his junior season highlights at Bishop Feehan High School below.