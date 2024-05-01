Johnson redshirted as a freshman last season at Arkansas, appearing in just one game against Western Carolina. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds and will come to Colorado with four years of eligibility remaining. He is the third defensive back to commit to the Buffs since last weekend, joining former Auburn cornerback Colton Hood and 2025 four-star safety Alex Graham .

Colorado continued to fill out its secondary on Wednesday, adding a commitment from former Arkansas defensive back RJ Johnson .

Johnson already has a few connections on the Buffs’ roster. He played his high school ball in at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia alongside new Colorado commits Colton and Brandon Hood and Zechariah Owens.

Rivals ranked Johnson as a high three-star recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 50 overall player in Georgia. He was the No. 56-ranked cornerback in the country and chose Arkansas over offers from Nebraska, Ole Miss, LSU, Kentucky and others.

Johnson is the second cornerback to commit to Colorado since Deion Sanders said the Buffs have “four more corners coming” following last Saturday’s spring game. The Buffs are replenishing their depth on the outside after Omarion Cooper entered the transfer portal and Carter Stoutmire and Travis Jay shifted back to safety.