CUSportsNation.com

Colorado football signee Daniel Arias won the state of Washington 4A boys 400 meter championship on Saturday. Arias is known for his speed on the football field, but the lengthy wide receiver can get it done on the track too -- obviously.

A fast start in the race was key to Arias' victory.

"He started really fast, probably as fast in the 200 or 400 meters that he’s ever ran for us," Arias' track coach Eric Hruschka told the herald.net. "He was very aggressive early. I was a little bit worried early actually, but he ran really smart and he’s so strong down the straight away nobody can get back into the race."

Arias won his district meets in the 100m and 200m, as well as the 400m.

As a football recruit, Arias held 20 scholarship offers and committed to Colorado last July. He signed a letter of intent to play football for the Buffaloes in December.

"You can tell we are on the upswing," Arias previously said about CU. "The record really doesn't play a big factor for me. I pay more attention to how we play and the body language and actions of how the coaches act in certain situations."