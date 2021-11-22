CU edges Brown, 54-52, to place fourth in the Paradise Jam tourney
With a 54-52 victory over Brown Monday in St. Thomas, the Buffaloes (5-1) completed their participation within the Paradise Jam tournament held in the U.S. Virgin Islands, finishing fourth overall.
Colorado's finish against the Bears, winning by a lone basket, proved to be cut of a similar cloth with respect to the Buffs' two previous Paradise Jam games.
In all three cases, Friday vs. Southern Illinois, Saturday against Duquesne and earlier today, the Buffaloes trailed at halftime after offensively inefficient starts.
On Friday, the Buffaloes were unable to overcome a 27-19 halftime deficit vs. the Salukis, picking up their first loss of the 2021-2022 season to Southern Illinois.
Colorado did not lead at any time during regulation against the Dukes. The Buffs clawed their way back into things down the stretch of the second half, with sophomore forward Tristan da Silva hitting a game-tying three-pointer with two seconds remaining in the second half to force overtime.
CU outscored Duquesne, 16-8, in overtime, en route to a 84-76 win.
In Monday's game vs. Brown, the Buffaloes once again found themselves trailing at halftime after a 24-point first half in which they shot 6-of-22 (27%) from the floor.
Colorado had a far better performance offensively in the second half, hitting 12-of-23 (52%) of its shots attempted and for the second straight game, senior forward Evan Battey led the team in points, with 16 scored against Brown on 6-of-15 shooting.
Sophomore forward Jabari Walker contributed his third double-double of the 2021-2022 season, scoring 10 points with 11 rebounds.
Brown wasn't particularly hot offensively either, managing just a 31% make rate from the floor, but the Buffs had eight turnovers in the opening 20 minutes (and 16 by the end of the game), contributing to their halftime deficit of six points.
The Bears led, 37-30, about six minutes in the second half, but a 9-0 run by the Buffaloes, sparked by freshman guard K.J. Simpson and da Silva gave the Buffaloes their first lead of the half at the 11:12 mark.
Simpson, fresh off a career-high 11-point performance vs. Duquesne, scored seven against Brown.
From there, the game featured nine lead changes and became tied four times, with the Buffs and Bears trading baskets, trying to get an edge.
Sophomore guard Nique Clifford hit CU's lone three-pointer of the afternoon with 10:28 to play for his only bucket Monday. While he was quiet offensively aside from his three-pointer, he was second on the team behind Walker with nine rebounds.
After going just 4-of-14 vs. SIU and 4-of-19 from deep against Duquesne, Colorado hit just 1-of-9 three-point attempts Monday, posting a meager 21% conversion rate for the entirety of the Paradise Jam.
Redshirt sophomore guard Keeshawn Barthelemy scored just seven points in the win, but he had a number of consequential plays late in the second half, scoring three critical points with an assist in the final minute of play.
He first found Battey cutting to the low post with a nifty pass that led to a layup with 1:05 to play and a bit later, drilled a pull-up jumper that put Colorado up, 53-50, with 32 seconds left.
Barthelemy then headed to the free throw line with two seconds left in the game, hitting one of two shots for CU's last basket of the game.
Up next for Colorado is the first Pac-12 Conference game of the year, a Sunday evening (5 p.m.) tipoff against Stanford at the CU Events Center.