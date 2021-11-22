CU edges Brown, 54-52, to place fourth in the Paradise Jam tourney

With a 54-52 victory over Brown Monday in St. Thomas, the Buffaloes (5-1) completed their participation within the Paradise Jam tournament held in the U.S. Virgin Islands, finishing fourth overall.

Colorado's finish against the Bears, winning by a lone basket, proved to be cut of a similar cloth with respect to the Buffs' two previous Paradise Jam games.

In all three cases, Friday vs. Southern Illinois, Saturday against Duquesne and earlier today, the Buffaloes trailed at halftime after offensively inefficient starts.

On Friday, the Buffaloes were unable to overcome a 27-19 halftime deficit vs. the Salukis, picking up their first loss of the 2021-2022 season to Southern Illinois.

Colorado did not lead at any time during regulation against the Dukes. The Buffs clawed their way back into things down the stretch of the second half, with sophomore forward Tristan da Silva hitting a game-tying three-pointer with two seconds remaining in the second half to force overtime.

CU outscored Duquesne, 16-8, in overtime, en route to a 84-76 win.

In Monday's game vs. Brown, the Buffaloes once again found themselves trailing at halftime after a 24-point first half in which they shot 6-of-22 (27%) from the floor.

Colorado had a far better performance offensively in the second half, hitting 12-of-23 (52%) of its shots attempted and for the second straight game, senior forward Evan Battey led the team in points, with 16 scored against Brown on 6-of-15 shooting.

Sophomore forward Jabari Walker contributed his third double-double of the 2021-2022 season, scoring 10 points with 11 rebounds.