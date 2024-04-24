Colorado's defense was in need of a makeover heading into 2024. It got one, with both new players and new staff coming in to try to boost the unit from the swerve of college football.

The head of the snake is defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, who has never called his own defense but worked in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals’ secondary for nearly a decade. Livingston came into Boulder wanting to establish a scheme based around his players and their strengths. Multiple players have already expressed their affection for the scheme adjusting to them, not the other way around like it was last year under Charles Kelly.

But Livingston is taking it slow in implementing his system with his new squad, making sure the Buffs nail down the bread and butter of it before expanding off of that. With spring ball winding down this week and the spring game coming on Saturday, don’t expect anything too flashy with the Buffs’ defense.

“We’ve talked about laying the foundation and building from there. I think we’ve done a good job with that,” Livingston said. “There’s pros and cons to going slow, I recognize that, but that’s where our mindset is. I’m very proud of the effort we’re seeing every day. I know that’s kind of a statement you shouldn’t have to make, but guys are running to the ball.