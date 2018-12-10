CUSportsNation.com's popular Monday Notebook makes a return in the offseason as there was a lot happening in the world of Colorado Buffaloes football over the weekend. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST: Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!

Coaching staff changes

When a new coach is hired, there is of course going to be changes to the assistant coaching staff. Since Mel Tucker was announced as CU's head coach on Wednesday, there hadn't been any news on exactly what changes were going to be made, but that changed on Sunday. Defensive coordinator DJ Eliot is expected to be named Kansas' defensive coordinator, Brian Howell reports. Darrin Chiaverini is staying on Mel Tucker's staff at CU. Whether or not he will call plays next season is up in the air. A decision has not been made on what exactly his role will be. It also appears -- by reading in between the lines on social media profiles -- that offensive line coach Klayton Adams, quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper, and defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown will not be retained. Running backs coach Darian Hagan, defensive line coach Kwahn Drake, and cornerbacks coach Ashley Ambrose could potentially be retained by Tucker, and they should know early this week what their situation is.

Tucker's amazing sweater

While the Colorado men's basketball team scoring 80+ for the sixth time this season on Saturday was great, the sweater that Mel Tucker rocked to meet the CU crowd was even better. Just look below.

Did we just become best friends? pic.twitter.com/B6VzDPsjzb — Chip the Buffalo (@Chipthebuffalo) December 8, 2018

Good win today Coach Boyle. Your guys play hard, tough, and physical. 7-1!!! So well coached. I was inspired. Keep it going. #RELENTLESS — Mel Tucker (@Coach_mtucker) December 9, 2018

MacIntyre to Ole Miss

Rivals.com's Chase Parham reported on Sunday that former CU head coach Mike MacIntyre is taking the Ole Miss defensive coordinator job. The football program has yet to announce the news, but it is just a matter of time before they do. The big question here is: does money that MacIntyre makes as a defensive coordinator offset what CU owes him? Here's what FootballScoop wrote on Sunday: "Upon further review…. we are told MacIntyre’s contract with Colorado is only subject to offset if he were to have been hired as a head coach in college or as an assistant or head coach in the league. Thus, this is all his money. Hey, good for him." One heck of a pay day for MacIntyre, if this is true. He gets 10.3 million from Colorado + 1.5 million per year from Ole Miss for three years.

Sources: Former Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre has agreed to be the next #OleMiss defensive coordinator. — Chase Parham (@RivalsChase) December 9, 2018

Buffs receive national recognition

Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault was named to the AP All Pac-12 first team and is a second team All-American according to Pro Football Focus. Shenault was also placed on the All Pac-12 first team by the coaches. Fellow sophomores Nate Landman and Mustafa Johnson received honors from the AP as well. Johnson was a first team All Pac-12 selection, and Landman was named to the second team.

This man Mustafa Johnson was named first-team All-Pac-12 by the AP! Congrats, Mustafa! #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/BvZKYTJr9q — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) December 7, 2018

The Hammer! @_Nate_Landman earned second team honors from the AP for the All-Pac-12 team. #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/fgDeN8Htjr — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) December 7, 2018

Colorado team awards

The list of Colorado football award winners was announced on Sunday during a team banquet. Here is the complete list of CU award winners announced Sunday, selected by the coaching staff unless otherwise noted: Zack Jordan Award (most valuable player): WR Laviska Shenault John Mack Award (outstanding offensive players): TB Travon McMillian Dave Jones Award (outstanding defensive players): DE Mustafa Johnson & ILB Nate Landman Bill McCartney Award (special teams achievement): S Daniel Talley Lee Willard Award (outstanding freshman): DE Israel Antwine Offensive Scout Player of the Year: QB Blake Stenstrom Defensive Scout Players of the Year: DE Nick Edridge Dean Jacob Van Ek Award (academic excellence): DT Mo Bandi Derek Singleton Award (spirit/dedication/enthusiasm): WR Kabion Ento Tyronee “Tiger” Bussey Award (inspiration in the face of physical adversity): OL Jacob Moretti Tom McMahon Award (dedication/work ethic): S Nick Fisher Eddie Crowder Award (outstanding team leadership): ILB Rick Gamboa Offensive Trench Award (physicality & technique): OT William Sherman Defensive Trench Award (physicality & technique): DT Javier Edwards Best Interview (selected by team beat media): QB Steven Montez For me, the award that stands out the most is Blake Stenstrom being named the offensive scout player of the year. He didn't have a ton of hype coming in as a recruit as he wasn't recruited by a ton of schools and didn't put up huge numbers, but everything we've heard on Stenstrom has been positive, and it's great to see that he's playing well in practice.

