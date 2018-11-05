CUSportsNation.com

Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

For the past few weeks, Colorado star wide receiver Laviska Shenault has been listed as "day-to-day" by Buffs' head coach Mike MacIntyre.

It seems that Shenault's status won't change until we see him back on the field. And when that will be? Who knows.

On Monday, MacIntyre mentioned that he hopes to get Shenault back this season, which if you read in between the lines, makes it feel that it's possible Shenault's toe injury could keep him out the next three games to wrap up the 2018 regular season.

"He's still day-to-day. He did a little bit (at practice). We'll just see," MacIntyre said. "It's a tough situation. Hopefully we'll get him back sometime before the year is over. I sure hope so."

