The horror of Halloween came four days early for the Colorado Buffaloes.

On a beautiful afternoon in Boulder, the Buffs faced a winless Oregon State football team looking to win on the road for the first time in four years. After one half, the game was ostensibly over.

Colorado led 31-3 early in the second half. Unfortunately, the nightmare had just begun for the Buffaloes. They proceeded to blow a 28 lead en route to a 41-34 overtime loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

OSU's win marked their first FBS win since 2016 and their first road win since 2014, when they knocked off the Buffaloes in Folsom.

Wide receiver KD Nixon, who had a potential game-tying touchdown catch in overtime, explained, “I dropped it. I let down the team; we lost the game because of me.”



Nixon’s sentiments were emotional and passionate but may not be entirely accurate. Nixon was the focal point of the offense. He finished the game with 13 receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He set multiple career highs and propelled the Buffs to their initial 28-point lead in the first place. He wasn't the problem.

Running back Travon McMillian believed the team did not execute and made mistakes that hurt them in the end.

“We came out flat in the second half,” said McMillian. “We didn’t execute in that second half the way we were supposed to. There were missed opportunities and we were shooting ourselves in the foot.”

The flatness of the team in the second half was palpable. The Colorado offense and defense were feeding off of each other. One play after another, both sides of the ball helped put the team in good standing going into the third quarter.

For example, in the second quarter, Evan Price nailed a 21-yard field goal after a 71-yard drive, and immediately after that, the defense stepped up, as Dante Wigley intercepted Jack Colletto and returned it for a touchdown. The Buffs scored 10 points in less than one minute of game time, giving them a 17-3 lead.

Outside linebacker Drew Lewis, a senior defensive leader for the Buffs, believes the team became too comfortable with the lead.

“They crept back slowly and slowly, and before we knew it, we were tied up,” said Lewis. “It shocked all of us. By the time we realized we were being too lackadaisical, it was too late. We can’t get comfortable, whether it’s 31-10 or 31-0, we need to fight like it’s a tie game.”

After McMillian burst for a 75 yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half, the Buffaloes offense shut down, and the Buffaloes' defense did anything but shut down Oregon State.

While Colorado searched to get the wheels turning again, Oregon State capitalized, scoring 24 points in the 4th quarter, stunning Buff nation as the Beavers ended up winning in overtime.

The Buffaloes face Arizona this Friday in Tucson, and hopefully by then, both sides of the ball can find each other and complement each other the way they did in the first half of this contest.