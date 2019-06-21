With a laundry list of offers that is approaching 30 in total, and a busy summer full of visits to schools across the country, four-star tight end Kole Taylor certainly has his hands full.

“It’s been crazy and tiring but I can’t take it for granted," he said. "I’m very blessed to be in the position I’m in right now and to be able to go out and see these schools. They’ve been great. It’s been cool to see them, compare them and match them up next to each other.”

The Class of 2020 Grand Junction native has offers from half of the Pac-12 as well as Iowa, Penn State, Princeton and Yale. As he gets into the territory of making a decision on his recruitment, he seemed appreciative of the way the Buffaloes have gone about trying to land him.

“They’re approaching it the right way," Taylor said. "They’re not texting me every day and every hour trying to force me to get up there but they’re definitely staying in contact and showing that the really want me up there.”

Taylor has been to CU multiple times for visits — most recently attending Colorado's Spring Game and although nothing is set in stone and despite his unforgiving travel schedule this summer, he said he would like to make it up to campus again.

“I was actually just talking with some of the coaching staff so hopefully I’ll get back up there for sure," he said. "I’ve been there enough to get a feel for the coaching staff [but] I would like to sit down with coach Pupunu and really talk football with him."

Taylor was more than aware that he fits the bill of the TE/WR blueprint that Colorado is trying to get for the offense in years to come.

“That hybrid position is kind of what they want me to do," he said. "I’ll have my hands up to block a good amount and that opens up the pass game, so they’ll spread me out as more of a receiver position. [I’ll] pretty much do everything. That’s definitely what they’re trying to go for on offense."

At 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, Taylor has the frame to handle regular blocking assignments but also runs a 4.8 40-yard dash, making him a threat to any defense's front seven and secondary.

He's got a lot to consider in terms of offers and is far from done with his visits (he recently was at Cal Berkeley and currently is visiting Penn State) but for Buffs fans, rest easy knowing that CU is on his radar and have done a good job with him.

“I think very highly of Colorado," Taylor said...I think coach Tucker is doing a good job. He’s pulled big-time guys like Carson Lee and Jake Wray that’ll help the program. He’s doing a really good job in recruiting. He sees someone he likes and he pretty much goes out and gets them. I think he’s definitely going to build up that program to do something special.”