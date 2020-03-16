The months and weeks leading up to the NFL Draft are a critical time for lesser-known college football players to get on the boards and get the attention of league teams. This is done via Pro Days as well as NFL scouts showing up to respective campuses and issuing invitations for players to come visit facilities. With the Coronavirus pandemic halting the sports world almost entirely and with it the general movement of people, the community of fringe NFL Draft hopefuls that will suffer from not being able to fully maximize efforts to market themselves. A number of outgoing Colorado seniors unfortunately fall into that bag of under-discussed victims of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

A few days ago, the NFL canceled all traveling to visit draft prospects, Pro Days and invitations for players to visit team facilities. Davion Taylor, who had back-to-back impressive showings at the NFL Combine and Colorado's Pro Day last Wednesday is a good example of how players will suffer as organizations such as the NFL enact restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus. Taylor in the coming weeks was planning to visit both the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints at their respective facilities. Of course, that now no longer is a possibility. Taylor and Laviska Shenault are the two Buffaloes who likely have done enough in the sense that they're in not at risk of failing to be drafted. Shenault, despite undergoing surgery recently to repair a core muse injury that'd dogged him since his 2019 season at CU, is still expected to be a top-two rounder.

Taylor led all Pac-12 LBs with a 4.49 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. That number was third-best among all linebackers invited to the Combine. At CU's Pro Day, he ran an unofficial 4.39 40-yard dash. Taylor's speed and versatility seem to guarantee that he'll find his way to an NFL team via the Draft at the end of April. However, for the remaining CU seniors who have a chance to play professionally, the picture isn't as pretty.

CB Delrick Abrams, OLs Tim Lynott and Arlington Hambright, LB Alex Tchangam and WR Tony Brown — these are the players who could very well be hurt by the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. It is players like them, who perhaps needed something of a boost as we continue down the stretch here before the NFL Draft, that are at risk of being overlooked come April 23-25. Take Tchangam, for example. He did not receive an invitation to the NFL Combine, but put on a heck of a show at CU's Pro Day. Tchangam ran an unofficial 4.47 40-yard dash, a 32-inch vertical jump and had 27 reps on the bench. The extreme latter was second-best among the participating Buffaloes.

