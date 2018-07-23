ARLINGTON, Tex. – Xavion Alford felt like he had been patient enough heading into this past spring when it came to waiting on offers, and sure enough, they eventually came.

Of course, after his mini-breakout, he’s ready for the next wave of teams to make their move. Alford’s been putting in work all summer getting ready for what he feels is going to be a big junior season at Shadow Creek. After dominating the Lessons by Legends camp in Houston a few weeks ago, he was back out among some of the nation’s best at Under Armour’s Prime 21 event most recently, and now he’s anxious to get the pads back on.

“I believe after my junior film comes out, everyone is going to try and take the lead in my recruitment,” he said. “I’m just focused on the season, getting ready for the season – I know what I’m capable of – so it will be good after this fall.”