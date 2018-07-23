Could TCU be the next Big 12 offer for top 2020 DB Xavion Alford?
ARLINGTON, Tex. – Xavion Alford felt like he had been patient enough heading into this past spring when it came to waiting on offers, and sure enough, they eventually came.
Of course, after his mini-breakout, he’s ready for the next wave of teams to make their move. Alford’s been putting in work all summer getting ready for what he feels is going to be a big junior season at Shadow Creek. After dominating the Lessons by Legends camp in Houston a few weeks ago, he was back out among some of the nation’s best at Under Armour’s Prime 21 event most recently, and now he’s anxious to get the pads back on.
“I believe after my junior film comes out, everyone is going to try and take the lead in my recruitment,” he said. “I’m just focused on the season, getting ready for the season – I know what I’m capable of – so it will be good after this fall.”
So far as his recruitment is concerned, Alford was a recent visitor to Colorado, who offered him at the end of June. Alford will also be at TCU this weekend and is hopeful that trip will result in an offer.
IN HIS WORDS
On Colorado
“I liked it out there,” he said. “It was nice weather, nice stadium, I have a good relationship with the coaching staff … I talked with Coach (Ashley) Ambrose last week, but we keep things like just having a regular conversation.”
“I’ll be watching the DB production and everything this season,” he said. “I have a good relationship with [Ambrose]; I camped for him at HBU this summer – that’s when I got my offer – he’s a great coach and teacher, and I’m just following his directions.”
On TCU
“I camped for them too and they said that they were going to offer me after camp season,” he said. “They wanted me to come back up and talk with Coach (Gary) Patterson. I’ve met everyone else on the coaching staff, just not him.
“Me and Coach (Paul) Gonzales talk a lot – we’re real close and talk a lot,” he said. “So, when they tell me to come up and meet the head coach, I feel like they’re going to offer me.”
RIVALS REACTION
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news