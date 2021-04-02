CUSportsNation - Competition brewing at quarterback for the Buffaloes

Right now, As Colorado prepares to complete its first week of spring practices, the quarterbacks room is comprised of three scholarship players: true freshmen Brendon Lewis and Drew Carter plus junior Tennessee transfer JT Shrout.

Junior quarterback JT Shrout, a transfer from Tennessee, is in the thick of a position battle that includes true freshmen Brendon Lewis and Drew Carter (Courtesy of CU athletics)

Karl Dorrell has indicated that all three players have been taking snaps with the first team offense while Sam Noyer rehabs this spring following offseason surgery to his throwing shoulder. For Carter and Shrout, the next few months will be more geared to Dorrell getting familiar with their respective strengths and abilities, while both players will certainly look to display as much of a mastery of the playbook as possible. When all is said and done following CU's spring showcase scrimmage on April 30, some sort of pecking order will likely have been formed in terms of a depth chart at quarterback. But as Dorrell was quick to point out, what happens at the end of spring ultimately settles nothing in terms of what the depth chart is going to look like ahead of the Sept. 3 season opener vs. Northern Colorado. “Yes, we’re going to start a depth chart after spring to kind of see where things are, but nothing really gets ironed out until the end of (fall) training camp, when you’re getting ready to play your first game with the final rosters," Dorrell said. Noyer appears to be doing well with his rehab and is in the neighborhood of a month away from being able to throw a football again. Dorrell said he expects Noyer to continue progressing throughout the late spring and into the summer.

After seeing his first collegiate action last December in the Alamo Bowl, Brendon Lewis has earned the praise of Karl Dorrell so far into spring (Courtesy of CU athletics)

“We’re hoping he gets back to full health sometime late (in the) spring, maybe the early part of the summer, where he’s able to do some things," Dorrell said. "He told me a couple weeks ago that he’s ahead of schedule (with his rehab) and is actually going to start some light throwing. Nothing this spring with us, but I think he’s going to start throwing in May. He’s progressing well.” Noyer deserves credit for guiding the Buffs to a 4-1 regular season record after earning the starting quarterback position in truly abnormal fashion. It has been well-documented that Noyer had graduated from CU, moved out of Boulder and was living back home in Beaverton, Oregon, when Darrin Chiaverini initially reached out to him last spring and proposed the idea of him coming back for the 2020 season to compete for the starting quarterback position vacated by three-year starter and outgoing senior Steven Montez. Noyer accepted and beat out Tyler Lytle, now of UMass, as well as the greenhorn Lewis for the gig. While noting that Noyer played the tail end of the season injured and in discomfort due to his shoulder, suffice to say that his overall play experienced a regression as the year went on.Including the Alamo Bowl, Noyer threw six interceptions compared to three touchdowns in the final four weeks of the season. Despite that falloff, Noyer is the man who saw the vast majority of the snaps last year. While there will undoubtedly be a fierce competition for the starter's gig come this fall, Noyer still finds himself in the driver's seat heading into the late summer. “Is it his job to lose, I guess you could say so," Dorrell said. "Someone’s going to have to come and beat him out. Hopefully, he’s fully healthy and ready to go. We’re hoping he’s a full-go and ready to do some positive things this fall.”

Colorado's Quarterbacks: Spring 2021 Player Year Roster Status Additional Notes Sam Noyer Senior Scholarship *Injured; Non-participant this spring Brendon Lewis Freshman Scholarship Went 6-of-10 passing for 95 yards and rushed 9 times for 74 yards in the Alamo Bowl last year Drew Carter Freshman Scholarship Early enrollee within the 2021 class JT Shrout Junior Scholarship Joins CU after transferring from Tennessee Grant Ciccarone Freshman Walk-on Cherokee Trail (Aurora, Colo.) alum Jordan Woolverton Freshman Walk-on Durango High School alum