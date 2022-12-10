The recruiting saga of Dylan Edwards appears to have finally come to an end with the four-star all-purpose running back committing to Colorado earlier today. Edwards' recruitment had taken plenty of twists and turns with the Kansas native originally committing to Kansas State prior to decommitting from the Wildcats and flipping to Notre Dame shortly after. Edwards pledge to Notre Dame appeared to be as solid as one could be - that was until Colorado made the decision to hire Deion Sanders - and when coach Prime came calling, all bets were off for Edwards. Colorado offered Dec. 6, Edwards backed off of his pledge to Notre Dame Dec. 8 and two days later he becomes Colorado's third 2023 commitment of the Deion Sanders era.



WHAT THE BUFFALOES ARE GETTING:

Although slightly undersized, Edwards more than makes up for his slight frame with elite athleticism and a dynamic skill-set that enables him to be just as effective as a runner as he is a receiver. He is fantastic with the ball in space, has the ability to make the ordinary play explosive and can absolutely fly making him a home-run threat every time he touches the ball.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR COLORADO: