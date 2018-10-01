CUSportsNation.com

On Sunday, Colorado landed at No. 21 in the Associated Press poll and No. 22 in the Coaches poll. Landing in the top 25 is nice for the CU Buffs, but not something head coach Mike MacIntyre will dwell on.

"We've just gotta keep moving forward," he said post-practice on Monday. "If we keep doing what we want to do, we'll stay ranked."

The Buffs bested UCLA on Friday night in front of a national TV audience by the score of 38-16. One interesting storyline from that game was on the offensive line, as the Buffs have been utilizing different rotations through four games.

