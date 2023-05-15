One of the most anticipated seasons in the 122 years of Colorado football will begin with a national spotlight.

The Buffs’ Sept. 2 season opener at TCU will air on Fox as part of the network’s Big Noon Saturday telecast, the university announced Monday.

Big Noon Saturday, which began in 2019, serves as Fox’s equivalent of ESPN’s flagship College Gameday program, providing live coverage from the site of one of that week’s highest-profile matchups.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Big Noon Saturday broadcast window for our season opener at TCU," Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement. "To be one of two games showcased and announced by FOX at the Upfronts shows how much excitement there is for the Coach Prime Era to begin on a National scale."

It will actually be Colorado’s second time as part of a Big Noon Saturday telecast, with the other being a home game against Utah during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. It becomes the first Pac-12 program to appear for a second time on the Fox program.

As the Buffs kick off their first season under head coach Deion Sanders, they’ll do so against one of the most formidable opponents on their 2023 schedule.

Last season, TCU went 13-2, won the Big 12 regular season championship and defeated Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals before getting blown out by Georgia, 65-7, in the national title game. The Horned Frogs kicked off their title run with a 38-13 victory at Colorado on Sept. 2. Oddly enough given TCU’s later accomplishments, it was only the Buffs’ third-least-lopsided loss on their way to a 1-11 finish last season.