CUSportsNation - Colorado to face No. 20 Texas in the Valero Alamo Bowl

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. MST and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

On Sunday afternoon, Colorado (4-1, 3-1 Pac-12) accepted an invitation to play in this year's Valero Alamo Bowl. The Buffaloes will face No. 20 Texas (6-3, 5-3 Big 12) on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Colorado fans will certainly recall that the last time the Buffs made it to a postseason game was the Valero Alamo Bowl in 2016. The Pac-12 South-winning Buffaloes fell to Oklahoma State fell to Oklahoma State, 38-8.

As bowl selection Sunday approached, Colorado looked primed to be invited to the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth.

But Saturday brought the news that USC, after falling in the Pac-12 title game to Oregon, would decline to pursue a bowl bid, opening up a spot in the Alamo Bowl for the Buffaloes.

"We're very thankful and honored to accept your invitation of playing a game against the University of Texas, a very proud program," Karl Dorrell said on Sunday. "We're looking forward to keep extending the fruits of our labor from what we've done so far this year."

The Buffs and Texas were former Big 12 Conference foes and met in the 2001 and 2005 league title game.

Colorado has matched with the Longhorns in the postseason once before, the 1975 Astro Bluebonnet Bowl, which Texas won, 38-21.

In 18 total meeting between the two programs, with 1940 being the first time Colorado and Texas played and 2009 being the last, the Longhorns hold an 11-7 all-time advantage.

While programs across the country, including the Buffs' Pac-12 foes USC, Washington, Utah, UCLA have opted out of playing a bowl game, Colorado made it clear that it had no intentions of doing the same.



"I think our players, from the very beginning — I think our players felt like they were ready to play another game. We only played five this year and had two cancellations. We're just a growing program and are trying to get better week after week and keep improving."

A total of 22 players on Colorado's roster hail from the state of Texas.